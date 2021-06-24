The AI Explosion is Coming

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Artificial Intelligence makes a breakthrough in “search”… we’re on the cusp of AI saturating our world… 17 different potential investments from our tech expert, Luke Lango

You’ve got a problem…

Let’s say you’re a hiking enthusiast. You just summitted one of the highest peaks in Washington, Mt. Adams. Now, you’re considering a bigger trip…Mt. Fuji in Japan.

How will your Mt. Adams experience translate to Mt. Fuji?

Do the mountains have comparable verticals? Are their difficulty levels about the same? What about the temperatures? Snowfall amount? Will the equipment you used on Mt. Adams be appropriate for Mt. Fuji or will you need something unique? Will summiting Mt. Fuji take about the same length of time as Mt. Adams?

To answer these many questions, you would need to conduct equally many searches.

Of course, there’s another complicating issue…

It’s fair to assume that some of the best information on Mt. Fuji would be penned by Japanese hiking enthusiasts, and therefore written in Japanese. How would you access that?

These questions point us toward a new breakthrough in artificial intelligence (AI) from Google.

***Last month, Google unveiled a search technology called Multitask Unified Model (MUM)

It’s 1,000 times more powerful than its prior technology.

In short, MUM helps solve the issue of multiple searches. It does this by thoughtfully evaluating two subjects, making connections/distinctions for you, then offering a comparison.

From Pandu Nayak, Vice President of Search at Google:

Take the question about hiking Mt. Fuji: MUM could understand you’re comparing two mountains, so elevation and trail information may be relevant.

It could also understand that, in the context of hiking, to “prepare” could include things like fitness training as well as finding the right gear.

And yes, MUM can scan content written in Japanese to find relevant information to help make the connections for you. In fact, it’s trained across 75 different languages.

From B2C:

MUM can detect that both mountains are roughly the same elevation, meaning someone with experience climbing Mt. Adams should have the required skills to tackle Mt. Fuji.

However, it could also highlight the fact that the user’s trip falls in Japan’s rainy season and recommend advice or products, such as a lightweight weatherproof jacket to cope with the, often humid, autumn rainfall in Japan.

MUM is also capable of exploring useful subtopics for deeper exploration, such as the top-rated gear or training exercises, pulling info in from articles, videos and images from around the web – not only in English but also translated info from Japanese and other languages.

This is just one example of the amazing breakthroughs happening in the world of AI. But what’s coming this decade will be even more extraordinary.

On that note, here’s our hypergrowth and technology expert, Luke Lango:

Make no mistake. This decades-in-the-making “AI Revolution” is just getting started…

The world isn’t going to take any steps back in terms of this “smart” pivot. No. We love our smartphones, and smart cars, and smartwatches too much.

Instead, society is going to accelerate in this transition. Globally, the world produces about 2.5 exabytes of data per day today. By 2025, that number is expected to rise to 463 exabytes.

More data. Better ML and NLP models. Smarter AI.

Thus, as the volume of data produced daily soars more than 185X over the next five years, ML and NLP models will get 185X better (more or less), and AI machines will get 185X smarter (more or less).

Folks… the AI Revolution is just getting started.

Today, let’s put not one, but 17 different AI investments on your radar.

They come courtesy of Luke, who, if you haven’t figured it out by now, is one of the most prolific researchers and analysts in our industry. He also happens to be one of the most insightful, having scored his Daily 10X Stock Report subscribers nearly 100 triple-digit winners and 6 different stocks that have soared 10X or more in value.

Today, let’s find out which AI stocks Luke thinks are worth consideration in your portfolio.

***AI is already here, but it’s on the verge of exploding

For newer Digest readers, Luke is our hypergrowth expert, and the analyst behind the Daily 10X Stock Report. His specialty is finding market-leading tech innovators that are pioneering explosive trends, leading to huge returns for investors. We referenced some of those winners just a moment ago.

Looking ahead at this decade, Luke believes that AI will be home to many 10X winners. But the thing is, AI is already here – though it’s so seamless with our lives that we don’t think about it.

Here’s Luke on that:

AI is everywhere.

AI is in your phones. What do you think powers Siri? Or how does a phone recognize your face?

AI is in your applications. How does Google Maps know directions and optimal routes? How does it make real-time changes based on traffic? How does Spotify create hyper-personalized playlists for you? Or Netflix recommend movies?

AI is on your computers. How does Google suggest personalized search items for you? How do websites use chatbots that seem like real humans?

But if we think we live in an AI-heavy world now, just wait…

The amount of AI that’s coming will dwarf what we’re experiencing now. The reason why boils down to one thing…

Data.

***A data explosion is on the horizon

Let’s jump back to Luke:

The machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) models upon which AI is built are informed with data.

Basically, the more data they have, the better the models get, and the more capable the AI becomes.

In the AI world, data is everything.

The volume and granularity of data globally is exploding right now, mostly because every object in the world is becoming a data-producing device…

As we’ve sprinted into the “Smart World” – where every object is a data-producing smart device – the amount and speed of data that AI algorithms have access to has exploded, making those AI algos more capable than ever…

Why else do you think AI has started popping up everywhere in recent years? It’s because 90% of the world’s data was generated in the last two years alone.

More data. Better ML and NLP models. Smarter AI.

It’s that simple.

***Anything you can do, I can do better

We’re approaching an era when most things that a human can do, a machine will be able to accomplish better, faster, and cheaper.

They’re smarter – machines have dominated the world’s smartest chess players for years now…

They don’t make human mistakes – at the University of California, San Francisco, a robot pharmacist has filled and dispensed over 350,000 prescriptions without a single error.

They don’t get tired – “Flippy” the kitchen robot can grill 150 burgers an hour, and can even clean spatulas in between burgers.

Back to Luke:

Eventually – and inevitably – the world will be run by hyperefficient and hyperintelligent AI.

I’m not alone in thinking this. Gartner predicts that 69% of routine office work will be fully automated by 2024, while the World Economic Forum has said that robots will handle 52% of current work tasks by 2025.

The AI Revolution is coming – and it’s going to be the biggest revolution you’ve ever seen in your lifetime.

***So, what are these 17 options for playing the AI Revolution?

In Luke’s recent issue of Hypergrowth Investing, he lays them out.

If you want to play it safe, you have the tech blue chip giants: Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Adobe, and Apple.

If you’re going for more of a “picks ‘n shovels” approach, there are the semiconductor companies, Nvidia and AMD.

Or, you could opt for a more specialized approach.

Here’s Luke with some of your options here:

In this category, you can go for the mid-cap stocks that with less risk, but less reward potential. Sound like a match for you? Consider these names:

Enterprise AI software developer C3.ai ( AI ), who is creating modular enterprise AI applications for use specifically in the oil and gas industries;

( ), who is creating modular enterprise AI applications for use specifically in the oil and gas industries; Low-code application platform provider Appian ( APPN ), who is leveraging AI to enable businesses to make automatable apps without doing any coding;

( ), who is leveraging AI to enable businesses to make automatable apps without doing any coding; Data-science firm Palantir ( PLTR ), who is using AI to bring Batman-like technology to the real world;

( ), who is using AI to bring Batman-like technology to the real world; Music streaming pioneer Spotify ( SPOT ), who is combining AI with its huge music dataset to improve new music discovery and create hyperpersonalized playlists for subscribers;

( ), who is combining AI with its huge music dataset to improve new music discovery and create hyperpersonalized playlists for subscribers; Databasing firm Snowflake ( SNOW ), who is creating the foundational database upon which ML and AI models can be built with ease.

( ), who is creating the foundational database upon which ML and AI models can be built with ease. Game design engine Unity Software (U), who is enabling its developers to use to AI to make more compelling gameplay.

While Luke believes these are all great stocks to buy, he thinks they’re not going to be the ones behind 10X returns. For that, you need to look in the small-cap world.

Back to Luke:

I’m talking companies you’ve never heard of, but which are working on some very promising tech…

Companies like BigBear.ai (GIG) who is using AI to improve military operations, Stem (STEM) who is using AI to save you money on your electricity bill, LivePerson (LPSN) who is using AI to create virtual chatbots that don’t suck, and Editas (EDIT) who is using AI to cure blindness.

These small-cap AI stocks do have 10X upside potential in the AI Revolution.

So, there you go, 17 different AI plays from one of the smartest analysts in the business.

In any case, AI is here already, but the real AI explosion is on the way. Make sure your portfolio is ready.

Have a good evening,

Jeff Remsburg

