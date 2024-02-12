The AI Endgame: How to Profit in a New Era

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Ever since ChatGPT’s launch back in November 2022, the world has been buzzing about AI. We’ve been following each major development in this space for more than a year. And now we’re convinced that the AI Endgame has arrived.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman – the world’s leading AI innovator – is trying to form an AI “supergroup.” He’s looking to the world’s biggest and most powerful governments, companies, and investors to pour $7 trillion into reshaping the global AI industry.

The plan? Build all the chip fabrication plants, data centers, and energy production sites necessary to build, train, and deploy the most advanced AI applications.

In other words, Altman hopes to create all the physical infrastructure necessary for AI to take over the world.

And I think he’s going to pull it off. Sure, it’s a long shot. But this is the same man who kickstarted the entire AI Boom with the launch of ChatGPT. If anyone can pull off the impossible here, it’s him.

But one very important question remains: Why now?

Why is Altman just now trying to pull off the biggest fundraising round in capitalism’s history?

Well, I think that’s thanks to a huge yet underreported breakthrough that OpenAI stumbled across late last year.

AI Superintelligence May Be Waiting in the Wings

Remember when Sam Altman briefly got fired at OpenAI before being rehired just days later, while the people who pushed him out were mostly forced to leave after his return?

I believe this all ties back to that.

Here’s my theory.

Since Altman’s ouster around Thanksgiving 2023, reporting has suggested that just months prior to his firing, OpenAI stumbled across a powerful AI algorithm breakthrough, internally dubbed Q*. And according to insiders, Q* is much more advanced than ChatGPT’s current iteration – and eerily close to artificial superintelligence.

The breakthrough reportedly scared half of OpenAI’s board members while exciting the other half, including Sam Altman. The apprehensive crowd was worried that Altman was too excited about a potentially dangerous breakthrough. Consequently, they pushed him out of the company in an attempt to prevent him from pushing AI too far, too fast.

But they failed. Altman fought his way back in. And the board’s fearful members were pushed out of the company – leaving the ambitious Sam Altman almost completely in charge of a powerful AI software with the potential to change the world.

That’s why he’s looking to raise $7 trillion with the help of an AI Supergroup.

That’s my theory, at least.

The Final Word

Right now, OpenAI is sitting on a world-changing AI breakthrough that needs way more infrastructure than currently exists to be deployed on a global scale.

So, Altman is rushing to build that infrastructure.

The implication, of course, is that once this $7 trillion of AI infrastructure is built, Altman and company will reveal their next-gen artificial superintelligence…

And the world will forever change.

That is the AI Endgame. And it’s starting right now.

That’s why tomorrow night, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. EST, I am delivering an emergency broadcast on the subject – and how to potentially profit in enormous ways from it.

To be sure, there is no guarantee that Altman pulls off the most ambitious fundraising plan in capitalism’s history.

But I think he will.

And if/when he does succeed, the world will change forever because Q* is waiting in the batter’s box.

Let’s make sure you’re on the right side of this permanent change.

Reserve your seat to that broadcast right now.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

P.S. You can stay up to speed with Luke’s latest market analysis by reading our Daily Notes! Check out the latest issue on your Innovation Investor or Early Stage Investor subscriber site.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The AI Endgame: How to Profit in a New Era appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.