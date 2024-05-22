The Agency Expands Reach with Oxygen Partnership

Agency Group Australia Ltd (AU:AU1) has released an update.

The Agency Group Australia Ltd has sold an 80% stake in its mortgage broking subsidiary to Oxygen Capital Group, retaining a 20% interest and gaining access to Oxygen’s advanced lead generation and customer engagement technologies. This strategic partnership is set to enhance The Agency’s national footprint, providing its real estate network with innovative financing products and digital solutions. The sale proceeds will bolster The Agency’s working capital, fueling further growth and nationwide service offerings in Australia’s robust residential property market.

