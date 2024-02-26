The AES Corporation Reports Fall In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - The AES Corporation (AES) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $336.2 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $384.3 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $646.9 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to $4.6 billion from $4.9 billion last year.

The AES Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $336.2 Mln. vs. $384.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.6 Bln vs. $4.9 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.