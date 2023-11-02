The AES Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The AES Corporation (AES) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $231 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $421 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $593 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $3.43 billion from $3.63 billion last year.

The AES Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $231 Mln. vs. $421 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $3.43 Bln vs. $3.63 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.