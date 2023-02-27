Markets
AES

The AES Corporation Q4 Loss Increases, misses estimates

February 27, 2023 — 06:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - The AES Corporation (AES) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$903 million, or -$1.35 per share. This compares with -$632 million, or -$0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$1.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $3.060 billion from $2.770 billion last year.

The AES Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$903 Mln. vs. -$632 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.35 vs. -$0.95 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $3.060 Bln vs. $2.770 Bln last year.

