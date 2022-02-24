The AES Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The AES Corporation (AES):

Earnings: -$632 million in Q4 vs. $318 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.95 in Q4 vs. $0.47 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $440 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $043 per share Revenue: $2.77 billion in Q4 vs. $2.56 billion in the same period last year.

