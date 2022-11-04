Markets
The AES Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

November 04, 2022 — 06:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The AES Corporation (AES) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $421 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $343 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $569 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $3.63 billion from $3.04 billion last year.

The AES Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $421 Mln. vs. $343 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.59 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q3): $3.63 Bln vs. $3.04 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.55 to $1.65

