The AES Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The AES Corporation (AES):

Earnings: -$39 million in Q2 vs. -$179 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q2 vs. -$0.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $191 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.25 per share Revenue: $3.03 billion in Q2 vs. $3.08 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.75

