The AES Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The AES Corporation (AES):

-Earnings: -$83 million in Q2 vs. $17 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q2 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $238 million or $0.25 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.23 per share -Revenue: $2.22 billion in Q2 vs. $2.48 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.