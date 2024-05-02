The AES Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The AES Corporation (AES) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $432 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $151 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $336 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $3.09 billion from $3.24 billion last year.

The AES Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $432 Mln. vs. $151 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.60 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.09 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.87 to $1.97

