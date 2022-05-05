The AES Corporation Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The AES Corporation (AES):

Earnings: $115 million in Q1 vs. -$148 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.16 in Q1 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $207 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.28 per share Revenue: $2.85 billion in Q1 vs. $2.64 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $1.55 to $1.65

