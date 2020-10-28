The AES Corporation (AES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

The AES Corporation (AES) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.143 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.34, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AES was $20.34, representing a -4.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.23 and a 150.8% increase over the 52 week low of $8.11.

AES is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). AES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports AES's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .92%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AES as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFL)

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (USLB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USLB with an increase of 22.36% over the last 100 days. RYU has the highest percent weighting of AES at 3.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.