The AES Corporation (AES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

The AES Corporation (AES) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.143 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.34, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AES was $20.34, representing a -4.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.23 and a 150.8% increase over the 52 week low of $8.11.

AES is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). AES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports AES's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .92%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

