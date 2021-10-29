The AES Corporation (AES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 01, 2021

The AES Corporation (AES) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.57, the dividend yield is 2.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AES was $25.57, representing a -12.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.07 and a 34.72% increase over the 52 week low of $18.98.

AES is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). AES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.21. Zacks Investment Research reports AES's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.77%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aes Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AES as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTSL with an increase of 11.81% over the last 100 days. RYU has the highest percent weighting of AES at 3.94%.

