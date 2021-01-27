The AES Corporation (AES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

The AES Corporation (AES) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.9% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of AES was $24.56, representing a -14.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.68 and a 202.84% increase over the 52 week low of $8.11.
AES is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). AES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.52. Zacks Investment Research reports AES's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.49%, compared to an industry average of .7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to AES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AES as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)
- VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)
- VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)
- VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)
- VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF (ULVM).
The top-performing ETF of this group is ULVM with an increase of 17.23% over the last 100 days. RYU has the highest percent weighting of AES at 4.34%.
