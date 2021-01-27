The AES Corporation (AES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

The AES Corporation (AES) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.9% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AES was $24.56, representing a -14.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.68 and a 202.84% increase over the 52 week low of $8.11.

AES is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). AES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.52. Zacks Investment Research reports AES's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.49%, compared to an industry average of .7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AES Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AES as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF (ULVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ULVM with an increase of 17.23% over the last 100 days. RYU has the highest percent weighting of AES at 4.34%.

