The AES Corporation (AES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

The AES Corporation (AES) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.8, the dividend yield is 2.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AES was $27.8, representing a -4.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.07 and a 152.73% increase over the 52 week low of $11.

AES is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). AES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.07. Zacks Investment Research reports AES's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.33%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AES as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG)

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI)

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CNRG with an increase of 18.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AES at 3.39%.

