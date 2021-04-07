The Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Share Price Is Up 136% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) shareholders have seen the share price descend 12% over the month. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 136% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals' revenue grew by 195%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. And the share price has responded, gaining 136% as we previously mentioned. It's great to see strong revenue growth, but the question is whether it can be sustained. Given the positive sentiment around the stock we're cautious, but there's no doubt its worth watching.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 136% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 20% per year over three years. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aerpio Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

