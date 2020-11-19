The Advisor & Director of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS), Juan Alaix, Just Sold 96% Of Their Holding

Some Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Advisor & Director, Juan Alaix, recently sold a substantial US$15m worth of stock at a price of US$165 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 96% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zoetis

In fact, the recent sale by Juan Alaix was the biggest sale of Zoetis shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$164. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Zoetis insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ZTS Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2020

I will like Zoetis better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Zoetis insiders own 0.09% of the company, worth about US$70m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Zoetis Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Zoetis is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Zoetis. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Zoetis you should be aware of.

But note: Zoetis may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

