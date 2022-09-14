Markets
The Advertising Industry Isn't Dying -- Here's Why

Jamie Louko
The economic cycle has started to swing in the wrong direction and force business budgets to tighten, causing many advertising stocks like PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) to fall by the wayside. However, a report from PubMatic shows that the advertising industry might not be in as dire a situation as many investors may think. Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Sept. 12, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 12, 2022.

Jamie Louko has positions in PubMatic, Inc. and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PubMatic, Inc. and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyJamie Louko is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/interninvesting, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

