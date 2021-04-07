The AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Share Price Has Gained 143%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) share price has soared 143% return in just a single year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 24% gain in the last three months. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 24% in three years.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year AdvanSix grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 12%. The share price gain of 143% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:ASIX Earnings Per Share Growth April 7th 2021

We know that AdvanSix has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, AdvanSix's total shareholder return last year was 143%. That certainly beats the loss of about 7% per year over three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for AdvanSix that you should be aware of before investing here.

