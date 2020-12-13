The Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Full-Year Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.1% to US$476 in the week after its latest annual results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$13b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Adobe surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$10.83 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Adobe after the latest results. NasdaqGS:ADBE Earnings and Revenue Growth December 13th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Adobe's 20 analysts is for revenues of US$15.2b in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to crater 21% to US$8.67 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$14.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.82 in 2021. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a small lift in to revenue forecasts.

It may not be a surprise to see thatthe analysts have reconfirmed their price target of US$553, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to Adobe's valuation in the near term. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Adobe at US$605 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$410. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 18%, in line with its 20% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 14% next year. So although Adobe is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Adobe analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Adobe is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

