The Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Share Price Is Up 69% And Shareholders Are Holding On

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) share price is up 69% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 49% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Accel Entertainment wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Accel Entertainment saw its revenue shrink by 17%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 69% the last twelve months. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:ACEL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Accel Entertainment shareholders have gained 69% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 23% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Accel Entertainment better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Accel Entertainment you should be aware of.

