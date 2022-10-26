The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) insiders are still down US$104k after purchasing last year, recent gain helped regain some losses

Insiders who bought US$175k worth of The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 16% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$104k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Aaron's Company Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Kelly Barrett for US$103k worth of shares, at about US$25.63 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$10.29. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Aaron's Company insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Aaron's Company Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Aaron's Company insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about US$5.2m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aaron's Company Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Aaron's Company shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Aaron's Company insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aaron's Company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Aaron's Company you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

