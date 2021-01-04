Financial Advisors

The 95-Year History of US Stock and Bond Returns: A Story Told with Pictures

Ron Surz
  • Stocks, measured by the S&P 500, returned 18.35% in 2020 and bonds earned 8.56%. Both are above their 95-year averages
  • The 2020 returns on stocks and bonds are at their modes (most frequent returns).
  • Stocks have had their 3rd best decade of returns
  • On a reward-risk basis, stocks have had their 2nd best decade and bonds have had their 3rd  best, but the best of the past
  • Details are provided in a table.

Stock and bond returns

95 year return history
Stock returns by decade

Sharpe ratios by decade

Chart

Ronald J. Surz is Chief investment Officer of Glidepath Wealth Management and President of Target Date Solutions (TDS). GlidePath manages Personalized Target Date Portfolios for individual investors, primarily in IRAs. TDS manages commingled Target Date Funds for 401(k) plans. An industry veteran, Ron started his consulting career with A.G. Becker in the 1970s and formed his own consulting firms in the 1990s. With Masters degrees in Applied Mathematics and Finance, Ron publishes regularly and has developed leading edge technologies like the patented Safe Landing Glide Path® tracked by the SMART Funds® Target Date Index.

