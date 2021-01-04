The 95-Year History of US Stock and Bond Returns: A Story Told with Pictures

Stocks, measured by the S&P 500, returned 18.35% in 2020 and bonds earned 8.56%. Both are above their 95-year averages

Stocks, measured by the S&P 500, returned 18.35% in 2020 and bonds earned 8.56%. Both are above their 95-year averages

The 2020 returns on stocks and bonds are at their modes (most frequent returns).

Stocks have had their 3rd best decade of returns

On a reward-risk basis, stocks have had their 2nd best decade and bonds have had their 3rd best, but the best of the past 7.

Details are provided in the following table.

