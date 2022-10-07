The 9.0% return this week takes Iridium Communications' (NASDAQ:IRDM) shareholders five-year gains to 325%

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Don't believe it? Then look at the Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) share price. It's 325% higher than it was five years ago. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. On top of that, the share price is up 26% in about a quarter.

Since the stock has added US$510m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Given that Iridium Communications didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Iridium Communications can boast revenue growth at a rate of 7.4% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. However, the share price gain of 34% during the period is considerably stronger. It might not be cheap but a (long-term) growth stock like this is usually well worth taking a closer look at.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Iridium Communications has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 27% in the last twelve months. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 34% a year, is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Iridium Communications better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Iridium Communications (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

