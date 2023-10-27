The 9 Most Reliable Luxury Cars for Less Than $100,000

Are you looking for the ultimate luxury car experience, but don’t have the budget to spend over $100,000? The good news is there are still plenty of great options. GOBankingRates put together a list of nine reliable luxury cars, all priced at less than six figures. From state-of-the-art technology to plush interiors, these cars offer impressive features in a package you can afford.

Whether you’re looking for something sporty or need something good in adverse weather conditions, this list has something for everyone.

Most Reliable Luxury Cars for Less Than $100,000

While you might think of the most luxurious cars costing well over $100,000, there are variety that cost less but are still reliable and attractive options. Withn this list, we’ve included SUVs, sedans, coupes and sports cars to showcase various options. No matter what type of car you’re looking for, you can find one that fits your needs and budget.

Lexus LX SUV

The Lexus LX SUV is a full-size luxury SUV with many standard features and high-quality materials. The LX SUV has a 5.7-liter V8 engine and provides a smooth and comfortable ride without sacrificing power. Lexus has a reputation for low maintenance and repair costs, making it a reliable option for long-term ownership. The starting price for the Lexus LX SUV is $90,815.

“Based on Toyota’s storied Land Cruiser platform, the LX combines the rugged reliability of the Toyota with the premium touch of the Lexus brand,” said Patryk Doornebos, owner of Car Triple. “With a proven track record, owners often share stories of their LX SUVs running flawlessly for several hundred thousand miles with only routine maintenance.”

Volvo XC90 Recharge

The Volvo XC90 Recharge is a hybrid family SUV emphasizing safety. The XC90 Recharge combines sustainability with luxury. Plus, it can accommodate up to seven passengers. Volvo is known for durable and dependable cars, and the XC90 Recharge is no exception. The Volvo XC90 Recharge starts at $56,000.

BMW 5 Series

The BMW 5 Series is a midsize luxury sedan that balances dynamic driving and advanced technology. You can choose from a variety of engines ranging from energetic to powerful. The 5 Series has advanced safety systems, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It’s also backed by a four-year, 50,000-mile limited warranty. The battery pack for the 530s plug-in hybrid is guaranteed by an eight-year, 80,000-mile warranty. The starting price for the BMW 5 Series is $56,000.

Porsche Panamera 4

The Porsche Panamera 4 is a sports sedan with four-wheel drive. The Panamera 4 comes with an option for a variety of powerful engines, including a V6. The interior offers high-quality materials and the latest technology features. Porsche also offers maintenance packages that can help you budget for service costs. The Panamera 4 starts at $97,000.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a midsize luxury sedan with a stylish interior, including premium leather upholstery, ventilated seats, a heads-up display and heated and power-adjustable front seats. The E-Class is backed by a four-year, 50,000-mile limited warranty. No recalls have been issued for the E-Class at this time. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class starts at $56,750.

“Over the years, Mercedes has continually refined the E-Class, utilizing feedback from millions of users worldwide,” Doornebos said. “The result? A sedan that boasts cutting-edge technology, opulent interiors and a build quality that’s second to none.”

Genesis G80

The Genesis G80 is Hyundai’s luxury arm, offering a lot at a significantly lower cost than its European rivals. The G80 is the larger sibling of the G70 and is a midsize luxury sedan that offers both performance and upscale details. The G80 provides a variety of safety and technology features.

“Borrowing from Hyundai’s reputation for reliability, the G80 takes it up a notch with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail,” Doornebos said. “It’s not just a car; it’s a statement that luxury can be accessible and dependable.”

The Genesis G80 can be upgraded to a 375-horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine or an all-electric version. It comes with a five-year, 60,000-mile limited warranty and a 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty. The starting price for the Genesis G80 is $54,150.

Chevrolet Corvette

The Chevrolet Corvette is a reliable luxury sports car that looks and acts the part. The base has a 6.2-liter powerplant with 490 horsepower, or you can upgrade to the Z06 with a 670-horsepower V8. The Corvette offers an intuitive infotainment system with wireless Apple Carplay, Android Auto and leather GT1 bucket seats.

The Chevrolet Corvette is backed by a three-year, 36,000-mile limited warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. It comes with a starting price of $68,300.

Lexus IS

The Lexus IS is a compact sedan that offers a comfortable and agile driving experience. The base engine is a 241-horsepower turbo-four engine, or you can upgrade to the 311-horsepower V6 engine. It comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and has multiple customization options, as well as a four-year, 50,000-mile limited warranty and a six-year, 70,000-mile powertrain warranty. The starting price for the Lexus IS is $40,585.

BMW 8 Series

The BMW 8 series is a luxury coupe with a spacious, high-end interior. The standard option comes with a twin-turbo inline-6 but is also available with powerful V8 engines. There have been no recalls issued for the 2023 8 Series to date. The 8 Series is backed by a four-year, 50,000-mile warranty. The starting price for the BMW 8 Series is $90,800.

