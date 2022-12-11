The 9 Most Expensive Foods Sold by Costco

We all think of Costco as a place that's good for your finances, packed full of bulk buys and savings. But your favorite warehouse store isn't just for deals; there are a surprising amount of big-budget luxury items being sold there, as well.

In particular, if you're a bit of a foodie and want to splurge, there's no end to the gourmet goodies you can find. Just make sure your rewards credit card has a big limit -- some of these picks have four-figure price tags.

1. A (literal) pallet of Godiva chocolate: $2,500

If you've ever wanted to put that "you can't have too much of a good thing" theory to the test, here's a good way to do it. The pallet of chocolate consists of 60 Godiva Brown & Gold Holiday Gift Towers, each stuffed with everything from chocolate truffles to Godvia coffee. Each tower comes in at 2.59 pounds, giving you around 155 pounds of chocolate for your $2,500.

2. A kilogram of caviar: $2,000

Caviar is perhaps the most iconically "fancy" food you can find (even if it is just fish eggs). If you want to seriously impress your party of 30+ guests, the Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar Kilo Pack may be the way to do it -- provided you have the $2,000 to spend. If that's a bit out of your budget, don't worry; Costco actually has a range of caviars at a variety of price points for any budget. For example, you can get 2 ounces of Tsar Nicoulai Baerii Caviar in a gift set with blinis and creme fraiche for just $110.

3. Half a cow: $1,300

Have you ever been wandering the meat department at the grocery store and thought, "Wow, I'd really like to just take this whole section home!" Well, here's your chance -- or as close as you can get. The Raise American Half Cow Locker Pack is 65 pounds of organic, grass fed beef. Of course, you won't just get a giant box with half a cow inside. It's all pre-portioned into roasts, steaks, and even one-pound packs of ground beef.

4. A Wagyu ribeye roast: $1,100

While you can get half a cow for $1,300, that's not even the fanciest beef you'll find at Costco. That honor goes to the Japanese Wagyu ribeye roast. For the not-so-low price of $1,100 -- or just $900 through 12/23/22 with extra manufacturer's savings! -- you can buy 12 pounds of A5 Grade imported ribeye. Looking for a different cut? Not to worry; Costco has a variety of wagyu beef, including a bargain-priced 2-pack of Wagyu striploin roast for just $570.

5. A wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano: $950

Are you one of those people who always ask for fresh parmigiano cheese on your meal whenever you go to an Italian restaurant? Then this may be for you: an entire wheel of 24-month-old Parmigiano Reggiano fresh from Italy. That's 72 pounds of cheese, uncut in its rind. At $950 -- shipping and handling included! -- you're paying a measly $13 a pound.

6. A three-year-old pig leg: $550

Spain is known for its magnificent ham, but you don't need to hop on a 9-hour flight to try it. Instead, you can get it from Costco (though for $550, you could probably fly to Spain!). The Covap Jamon Iberico Bellota Ham Leg is from acorn-fed, free-ranging pigs raised in the Valle De Los Pedroches in Southern Spain. It's 15.4 pounds, and it comes with a stand and carving knife.

7. An Alaskan seafood variety pack: $370

If you're more into the sea than the land, check out this giant bundle of Alaskan seafood. This pack contains salmon, crab, halibut, sablefish, tanner, and scallops, all flash frozen and shipped from Juneau, Alaska. All told you'll receive around 12 pounds of seafood for your $370, shipping and handling included.

8. Surf and turf: $350

Can't make up your mind between steak or crab? Try the surf and turf package! This $350 collection features 12 pieces each of Rastelli petite filet mignon and jumbo lump crab cakes. Everything ships frozen, and shipping and handling is included in the price tag.

9. Turkey dinner with all the trimmings: $270

Sure, you can labor for hours on turkey dinner for your family -- or you can just buy one from Costco. Rastelli’s Roast Turkey Dinner has it all, from a five-pound turkey breast to green beans almondine to cranberry sauce, plus pies for dessert. All told, you'll feed eight to 10 people for $270, giving you a $27 to $34 cost per plate. Not your cheapest holiday option, but certainly less time in the kitchen.

Not all bulk is a bargain

Although many of these items live up to the bulky ideals of shopping at Costco -- I mean, a pallet of chocolate is certainly a bulk buy! -- you can see that they're not all bargains. But it's further proof that our favorite warehouse store really does have it all.

