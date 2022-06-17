The 9 Best Stocks for Beginners

Learning how to invest in stocks as a beginner can be a daunting task. There are thousands of securities to consider, and no particular strategy or approach guarantees success. However, if you retreat from the swirling chaos surrounding stock markets on a day-to-day basis, you could miss out on opportunities to grow your money over the long term. Simply put, stocks can be scary and you need to invest with caution, but avoiding them altogether might undercut your ability to build savings in a major way.

Fortunately, with so many different options out there, you can find a few strategies that are safer than the rest. While even “safe” stocks — long considered to be the best stocks for beginners — come with at least some chance of losing money, you can focus on buying ones that will minimize risk while also providing you with the introduction to the stock market you need.

Getting Started

Investing in stocks is important, but it’s also not a good idea until the rest of your financial house is in order. To score some long-term gains, you’ll need a sum of money — one that you’re confident you won’t need to tap into in the foreseeable future.

Pay Off High-Interest Debt

As good as returns from the stock market can be, they’re never going to top the interest rates of your credit cards over the long run. Before you consider investing, make sure you’ve paid down any and all high-interest debt. It’s just a better investment in the end.

Build an Emergency Fund

Anything from having a car break down to losing your job can leave you in unexpectedly dire financial straits. If your only remedy is to sell your stock investments, you might end up taking a loss or pulling out right before the stock makes a big gain, depending on the timing of the stock markets and your emergency.

A general rule of thumb: You should have six months’ income stashed away in an emergency fund so that you can respond to short-term financial needs without having to sell off your stocks.

Choose a Stock Brokerage Account

To purchase stocks, you’ll need to set yourself up with a broker. There are dozens of options these days, including many online brokerages that charge very low fees. What’s more, some apps, like Robinhood, allow you to buy stocks without paying any sort of commission. So, shop around and compare the different brokerages based on the tools they have available and what sort of fees and commissions they charge.

Determine Your Risk Tolerance

Investing can be very personal. Stock A may provide better returns over time, but if it’s also prone to wild swings, you’ll need to have patience and discipline so that you won’t be tempted to sell the stock prematurely. If Stock B offers lower returns but fewer price gyrations, it could be a better selection for your portfolio.

In the end, the right stocks for one person aren’t necessarily the right ones for you. Take some time to learn more about yourself as an investor before settling on a specific batch of stocks.

What Makes a Stock Good for Beginners?

What beginners want from their stock investments is pretty much the same as what everyone else wants: the best returns possible for as long as possible. However, where beginners tend to differ from veteran market watchers is in their ability to ride out the ups and downs inherent to owning a stock. Investors will often refer to the “dumb money” that tends to overreact to market swings by either selling early or buying late. Meanwhile, major institutional owners know to wait out those hiccups to continue reaping the much larger, long-term rewards.

Investing In Stocks for Beginners: What To Avoid

The sort of companies capable of posting huge gains are also ones capable of posting enormous losses. So, while you might eventually start branching out, beginners should likely avoid stocks with characteristics that can make them prone to big swings.

Small Companies

Firms with a total market value of less than $2 billion are known as “small-cap stocks” or “micro-cap stocks.” In each case, these tend to be volatile companies in the early stages of growth. They could provide huge returns if you pick the right one, but many will fail or prove to be bad investments. Sticking to a market capitalization — i.e., the total value of all the company’s stock combined — of at least $10 billion is one way to avoid unstable companies. Clearly, there’s no guarantee (see Enron circa 2001), but it’s one rule that can prove invaluable to beginners.

Cyclical Stocks

Certain industries can be notoriously fickle and are typically the first to take a plunge when the economy turns south. Things like consumer goods or cars seem like great stocks when times are good, but they tend to crater in bad markets. Staying away from sectors like retail, consumer goods and tech could save you from potentially devastating losses.

Short Interest

Veteran traders and investors can bet against a company’s success by “shorting” the stock. These “shorts” represent people who see issues with a company’s business model and anticipate the stock plunging. They aren’t always right — in fact, sometimes they’re very, very wrong. However, a company with a high “short float” has a large percentage of its shares held by people who expect the stock to fall. When you’re first starting out, there’s no reason to risk your money — stick to stocks with low short floats until you’re more comfortable with the process.

Best Stocks for Beginner Investors

All investing involves risk, so there’s no guarantee that these stocks are going to perform in the coming years. However, they all have characteristics that qualify them for consideration as the best stocks for new investors. Each one offers a regular cash payment to shareholders (aka a dividend), represents a company worth at least $10 billion, comes from a “defensive” sector and is currently showing high profits based on the assets that it holds.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Share price as of June 14 : $132.76

$132.76 Market cap: $2.169 trillion

$2.169 trillion Year-to-date change: -25.24%

-25.24% 2021 revenue: $365.82 billion

$365.82 billion 2021 net income: $94.68 billion

$94.68 billion Dividend yield: 0.69%

Apple is a consumer products darling, producing everything from iMac computers and iPhones to the Apple Watch. Its loyal fan base and continuous innovation have made Apple the largest company in the world in terms of market cap.

The Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

Share price as of June 14: $59.23

$59.23 Market cap: $258.39 billion

$258.39 billion Year-to-date change: 0.03%

0.03% 2021 revenue: $38.655 billion

$38.655 billion 2021 net income: $9.771 billion

$9.771 billion Dividend yield: 2.97%

Famously one of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s favorite investments, Coca-Cola is a good example of a consumer staple that performs well even during economic downturns.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

Share price as of June 14 : $454.80

$454.80 Market cap: $205.26 billion

$205.26 billion Year-to-date change: -19.89%

-19.89% 2021 revenue: $195.929 billion

$195.929 billion 2021 net income: $5.007 billion

$5.007 billion Dividend yield: 0.79%

Costco is one of the most successful retailers in the world, with a reputation for great prices and a “treasure hunt” aspect to shopping in its stores. Consumers pay a membership fee just to shop there, and their renewal rate in the U.S. and Canada was an astonishing 91% in fiscal year 2021.

Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Share price as of June 14 : $278.67

$278.67 Market cap: $296.92 billion

$296.92 billion Year-to-date change: -32.85%

-32.85% 2022 revenue (FY): $151.157 billion

$151.157 billion 2022 net income (FY): $16.433 billion

$16.433 billion Dividend yield: 2.73%

Home Depot has had a great run since the beginning of the pandemic, as homeowners have spent money to improve their living spaces. But the truth is that Home Depot has always been a great performer, as there always has been — and likely always will be — a need for home improvement items.

McDonald’s Corp. (MCD)

Share price as of June 14 : $238.76

$238.76 Market cap: $180.13 billion

$180.13 billion Year-to-date change: -10.93%

-10.93% 2021 revenue: $23.22 billion

$23.22 billion 2021 net income: $7.545 billion

$7.545 billion Dividend yield: 2.31%

McDonald’s is one of a handful of stocks known as “dividend aristocrats,” as are some others on this list. To be a dividend aristocrat, a company must raise its dividend every year for at least 20 consecutive years. McDonald’s has actually raised its dividend 45 years in a row, every single year since it became a public company.

Royalty Pharma (RPRX)

Share price as of June 14 : $38.20

$38.20 Market cap: $23.54 billion

$23.54 billion Year-to-date change: -4.14%

-4.14% 2021 revenue: $2.289 billion

$2.289 billion 2021 net income: $619.73 million

$619.73 million Dividend yield: 1.99%

Royalty Pharma made headlines late last year when Warren Buffett scaled back his drug-company stakes and introduced over 13 million shares of Royalty Pharma to Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio. According to Royalty Pharma’s website, the company acquires royalties on product candidates that are in the late stages of clinical development, and it provides capital for clinical development in exchange for royalties.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Share price as of June 14 : $244.49

$244.49 Market cap: $1.914 trillion

$1.914 trillion Year-to-date change: -27.30%

-27.30% 2021 revenue: $168.088 billion

$168.088 billion 2021 net income: $61.271 billion

$61.271 billion Dividend yield: 1.01%

Microsoft is one of the largest companies in the world, and its ubiquitous Windows software is installed on personal computers around the globe. The company has kicked into a new gear recently, however, with booming cloud services revenues and partnerships with autonomous vehicle makers.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)

Share price as of June 14 : $156.12

$156.12 Market cap: $216.21 billion

$216.21 billion Year-to-date change: -10.13%

-10.13% 2021 revenue: $79.474 billion

$79.474 billion 2021 net income: $7.618 billion

$7.618 billion Dividend yield: 2.95%

PepsiCo, the primary competitor of Coca-Cola, is another consumer staple that pays a strong dividend and has a very stable balance sheet.

Sysco Corp. (SYY)

Share price as of June 14 : $80.14

$80.14 Market cap: $41.12 billion

$41.12 billion Year-to-date change: 2.02%

2.02% 2021 revenue: $51.297 billion

$51.297 billion 2021 net income: $524.2 million

$524.2 million Dividend yield: 2.45%

Houston-based Sysco makes and sells food-based products to the food service industry.

What To Consider Before Investing In Stocks

While taking more risks to earn greater rewards is part of what investing in stocks is all about, easing yourself into the field may be essential to making your experience a positive one. To familiarize yourself with the process, consider sticking to conservative, relatively safe stocks and creating a portfolio of defensive stocks at the beginning. You can always build out your portfolio to include bigger, riskier investments later on. If you decide to start branching out, a solid base can make it easier for you to experiment and take on a bit more risk.

FAQ: Investing as a Beginner

What kind of stocks should I invest in as a beginner? There's never a surefire path to picking the right stock, but sticking to defensive stocks that have low volatility and pay a dividend is a good strategy while you're still learning about investing.

How much should beginners invest in stocks? You should only start investing in stocks after you've paid off your high-interest debt and built up an emergency fund with about six months' income. Even then, move slowly so you don't overcommit — try to make sure that you never have more money invested in stocks than you can afford to lose.

How do I start investing in the stock market as a beginner? You'll need to find a broker that can take your orders and buy stocks. Begin by looking at some of the best brokers to get a better sense of what types of services are available and the sort of costs you should expect.

Which are the best safe stocks to invest in for beginners? Again, there's no real answer to that question because you won't have guarantees in the stock market. However, the best safe stocks for beginners are generally large companies in defensive sectors like utilities, consumer staples (e.g., food, beverages or toiletries) or healthcare. These stocks have a good chance of protecting you from excessive risk.

Do I need a financial advisor to start investing? Definitely not. While a financial advisor can play a crucial role in building the sort of investment portfolio you'll need to retire comfortably or send your kid to college, much of the information they provide can be found on your own. If you're investing limited sums of money, the downside of doing your own research and starting without an advisor is pretty small.

Which is the best app for a beginning stock investor? Robinhood allows you to buy specific stocks without charging a per-trade commission, making it a great option for beginning investors. That said, there are many different investing apps, each of which offers its own unique set of features and costs. You should take the time to explore your options before settling on one.



