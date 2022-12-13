The 9 Best Growth ETFs to Buy Now

Assets under management: $158.2 billion

$158.2 billion Dividend yield: 0.7%

0.7% Expenses: 0.20%, or $20 annually for every $10,000 invested

While this is one of the few ETFs on this list that doesn't expressly have "growth" in its name, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ, $285.58) is undeniably one of the most popular ways for growth-oriented investors to play the market.

The QQQ is benchmarked to the Nasdaq-100 Index. As such, it is elegantly simple in that it holds the 100 largest equities listed on the popular Nasdaq stock exchange. Tech and biotech companies have gravitated towards this venue over the last few decades. As a result, the current top holdings of this fund read like a who's who of the biggest tech stocks: Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon.com (AMZN) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) lead the list.

In fact, roughly half of this ETF is allocated towards the tech sector, with another 15% in digital "communication" stocks that include Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META).

With massive trading volume and exposure to the top tech stocks in the world, QQQ is a very easy way to include one of the best growth ETFs in your portfolio.

Assets under management: $72.4 billion

$72.4 billion Dividend yield: 0.7%

0.7% Expenses: 0.04%

The Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG, $227.10) may not be as big as the prior Nasdaq fund, but it can definitely hold its own as one of the 15 largest ETFs in the U.S. right now. It's also the leader among dedicated growth ETFs.

As is often the case with Vanguard index funds, the approach here is incredibly simple. There's an index of about 280 popular stocks with a growth flavor created by the Center for Research in Security Prices at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. This fund sticks to that list of large and established companies, which is created by screening the universe of major stocks for earnings and revenue growth trends. And since it doesn't require a lot of sophistication, it provides that list of growth-oriented companies at a rock-bottom cost structure.

In many ways, VUG is simply the next layer beyond the big companies in the Nasdaq. You'll get picks like Apple, but also New York Stock Exchange-listed names like payment processor Visa (V) or retailer Home Depot (HD). That makes it the go-to investment for many folks who are looking for growth companies that are expanding their top and bottom lines.

Assets under management: $12.5 billion

$12.5 billion Dividend yield: 0.6%

0.6% Expenses: 0.07%

What if you're not interested in adding on more of the big players on Wall Street, but instead are more intrigued by the small, hungry players who might grow from startups into tomorrow's leaders? If this sounds appealing to you, then consider the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK, $208.64)

VBK shares many of the characteristics of the prior large-cap growth fund from Vanguard. Namely, it's super cheap with a simple structure that's easy to understand. The difference is that it puts a cap on how large the components can be and instead seeks out companies with less than $15 billion or so in value. The result is a list of about 700 of these small-cap stocks.

If you're truly interested in growth opportunities in 2023, it may pay to look at the smaller stocks in this fund like oil and gas player Targa Resources (TRGP) or machinery manufacturer Graco (GGG). After all, many mega-cap stocks classified as growth investments simply cannot double or triple in size with any urgency thanks to their already dominant positions. Instead, it's the next generation of start-ups out there that will be Wall Street's future leaders – and that's what makes VBK one of the best growth ETFs for 2023 and beyond.

Assets under management: $12.3 billion

$12.3 billion Dividend yield: 0.6%

0.6% Expenses: 0.23%

Splitting the difference is the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP, $87.44). This "goldilocks" growth fund doesn't go for stocks too big to see dramatic expansion, but also doesn't rely on the smallest companies that may be too tiny to survive a significant disruption to their business.

This growth ETF has about 400 stocks in its portfolio, ranging from burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to "athleisure" apparel company Lululemon Athletica (LULU) to payroll software firm Paychex (PAYX). These are all reasonably established names, but also specialists that haven't yet reached dominant mega-cap status.

As a result, on a sector level it's not as biased towards information technology as other funds on this list are, with only about 27% of assets in this sector. Healthcare stocks come in second at 17%, with industrials close behind at about 16%.

If you're looking for more growth than the big stocks might offer but don't want to take on the larger risks that can sometimes come with younger and less-established corporations, IWP could be one of the best growth ETFs for you.

Assets under management: $10.0 billion

$10.0 billion Dividend yield: 1.9%

1.9% Expenses: 0.36%

We've sliced up the universe of U.S. stocks by size, but now it's time to look beyond our borders at the other growth opportunities around the globe. That's what the iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG, $86.90) does.

For those unfamiliar with the acronym, EAFE stands for "Europe, Australasia and the Far East." In other words, this fund plays the rest of the globe outside of the Americas. But believe it or not, many of the stocks that make up this fund will be as familiar as domestic blue chips to many investors.

There's Swiss biotech giant Roche Holding (RHHBY) that makes some of the biggest oncology or immunology treatments in the world, as well as Swiss consumer goods icon Nestle (NSRGY) and French luxury goods purveyor LVMH Moët Hennessy (LVMUY), to name a few. These corporations can hold their own with their U.S. counterparts, but as they happen to have headquarters overseas, they are excluded from the prior domestic-focused funds.

If you really want to tap into growth, it shouldn't matter what nation a country calls home. With a screening methodology for large stocks that feature above-average sales and profit expansion, EFG is one of the best growth ETFs to add some geographic diversification to your portfolio.

Assets under management: $64.3 billion

$64.3 billion Dividend yield: 4.0%

4.0% Expenses: 0.09%

As the name implies, the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG, $47.85) is a simple way for investors to get exposure to fast-growing emerging market stocks.

There are more than 2,700 total stocks that make up this index fund. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this includes leaders across Asia with decent name recognition such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) – a new Warren Buffett stock – South Korea's Samsung Electronics and Chinese e-commerce powerhouse JD.com (JD), to name a few. But Chinese stocks only represents about 29% of the portfolio, with India (16%) coming in at a distance second. Other "frontier" markets like Thailand (2.3%), Indonesia (+1.9% and South Africa (3.6%) are also represented.

Sector-wise, the emerging markets fund is pretty well-rounded too. The top sector is financial services at about 20% of assets, followed by 19% in technology then 13% in consumer cyclical stocks. You won't find many utilities or consumer staples stocks, to be sure, but that's true of any growth-oriented fund.

There is assuredly risk in emerging markets that don't have quite the financial oversight or developed infrastructure of markets like Europe or the U.S. But these regions could have more upside if they hit their stride. And with a deep lineup of companies, there is enough diversification here to help smooth out some of the bumps along that road to growth.

Assets under management: $6.7 billion

$6.7 billion Dividend yield: 0.00%

0.00% Expenses: 0.69%

Moving on to the more targeted funds on our list of the best growth ETFs to buy, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB, $30.13) is both a geographically specific fund as well as a sector-specific one.

As you probably guessed, KWEB is comprised only of Chinese tech stocks that are relevant in the digital economy. Some are well-known behemoths like Alibaba Group (BABA) or Tencent Holdings (TCHEY), but there are also smaller players like social media firm Kuaishou. The total list of holdings is only about 40 or so stocks, but when you're taking such a specific approach that kind of selectivity is natural in any portfolio.

KWEB was looking mighty ugly in October, down nearly 48% for the year-to-date at one point. However, the fund has since surged off its lows thanks to the return of interest in "risk-on" growth investments in China and elsewhere. Now, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF isn't doing much worse than the S&P 500 on the year. That could bode well for the outlook of this admittedly niche fund in 2023.

Assets under management: $8.0 billion

$8.0 billion Dividend yield: 0.00%

0.00% Expenses: 0.35%

Looking at other growth-oriented sectors, the continued innovation of biotechnology companies as they launch new gene therapies and next-generation cures makes it another hot area of Wall Street to watch. Sure, a lot of the publicly traded biotech stocks out there are currently unprofitable and are banking on the results of their drug trials to cash in. But when these companies do develop a new blockbuster treatment, the gains for investors can be dramatic – and almost instantaneous.

The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI, $81.53) is perhaps the best growth ETF to play this trend. This fund is focused on gene editing companies, development-stage drugmakers and other healthcare startups. These stocks carry obvious risks, but XBI is one of the most responsible ways to gain exposure to this subsector of the market because it is widely held and more diversified than other options.

Specifically, it has a deep lineup of 150 or so biotech stocks and regularly rebalances with a goal of making these picks "equal weight." Unlike other funds where a single stock can represent 5% or even 10% of the entire portfolio, no holding is valued at more than about 2% at present.

When it comes to biotechs, you definitely don't want all your eggs in one basket. XBI allows you to play the growth potential here in a diversified way to reduce your risk.

Assets under management: $3.8 billion

$3.8 billion Dividend yield: 0.31%

0.31% Expenses: 0.75%

The highly specialized Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT, $66.41) is a high-tech play on the future, with a focus on electric vehicle (EV) technology that includes fast-charging lithium batteries as well as EV manufacturers.

You may be able to guess that EV icon Tesla (TSLA) is part of the portfolio. However, it's not even in the top 10 holdings. Instead, the leaders in LIT's 40-stock portfolio are North Carolina-based lithium stock Albemarle (ALB) and Japanese battery leader Panasonic (PCRFY).

Shares have been under pressure in the "risk-off" environment of 2022, but this lithium ETF has outperformed the market nicely over the last two years or so. And bigger picture, if you think the megatrend of electric vehicle technology is worth investing in, this is the best growth ETF out there to do just that.

The diversified nature of LIT will provide a bit more stability than if you pick an individual battery manufacturer or EV stock. However, keep in mind that this is definitely one of the most focused growth investments you can make, so investors should expect more volatility than diversified funds across a variety of market sectors.

