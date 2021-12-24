The 8.8% return this week takes Vocera Communications' (NYSE:VCRA) shareholders five-year gains to 264%

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) stock is up an impressive 264% over the last five years. On top of that, the share price is up 44% in about a quarter.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Vocera Communications wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Vocera Communications can boast revenue growth at a rate of 9.3% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Broadly speaking, this solid progress may well be reflected by the healthy share price gain of 29% per year over five years. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at the growth trend. Accelerating growth can be a sign of an inflection point - and could indicate profits lie ahead. Worth watching 100%

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:VCRA Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2021

Vocera Communications is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Vocera Communications will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Vocera Communications has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 60% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 29% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Vocera Communications better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Vocera Communications you should know about.

