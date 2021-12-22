The 8.6% return this week takes Arch Resources' (NYSE:ARCH) shareholders one-year gains to 116%

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH). Its share price is already up an impressive 116% in the last twelve months. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 16% gain in the last three months. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 15% in three years.

Since the stock has added US$109m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Arch Resources grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:ARCH Earnings Per Share Growth December 22nd 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Arch Resources' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Arch Resources has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 116% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 4% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Arch Resources is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

