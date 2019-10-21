By Michael Foster

When I show people how closed-end funds (CEFs) can hand them safe 7% yields and let them retire on much less than a million bucks, they often say one thing:

aEURoeWhy the heck hasnaEURtmt my financial advisor told me any of this?aEURA

The reasons are both simple and surprising: 1) Many financial advisors donaEURtmt fully understand how CEFs work, and 2) Some CEFs involve a bit of research, so for a lot of advisors itaEURtms easier to recommend low-cost index funds and call it a day.

Both of these (unacceptable) reasons are costing folks millions in profits!

So today weaEURtmre going to demystify CEFs by zeroing in on a fund thataEURtms crushed the market for nearly two decades. In fact, since its IPO in 2002, the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunities Fund (PTY) has given investors double the S&P 500aEURtms return.

The Power of a Top-Notch CEF



A lot of advisors dismiss funds that beat the S&P 500 in a year or two as simply luckyaEUR"but that doesnaEURtmt explain PTYaEURtms 777% return in 17 years. And a deeper look tells us a lot about CEFs and how we can harness them to retire earlier and lock in a massive income stream that too many pros say is unattainable.

How to Buy a 777% Winner (With an 8.6% Dividend) on the Cheap

Since its inception, PTY has returned 13.6% annualized on its market price, while the S&P 500 has returned 9.3%. This outperformance is due to one factor: the fundaEURtms inherent return, despite the marketaEURtms lower valuation of PTY.

Let me explain the difference. If we look at the value of the portfolio of assets PTY holds, we see that this portfolio has risen 784.6% since its inception, a bit above the fundaEURtms market-price return.

Portfolio Value Outraces Market PriceaEUR"and Hands Us a Discount



In other words, PTYaEURtms portfolio gains and the dividends the fund has paid out, if reinvested, are greater than the market price youaEURtmd pay for PTY if you bought it now.

This is in large part compounding magic: when you reinvest 8.6% dividends in such a high-performing fund, your total return is bound to grow. But the other part of the story is PTYaEURtms portfolio itselfaEUR"the real source of its massive outperformanceaEUR"and PIMCOaEURtms skill in managing it.

LetaEURtms take a look at that now.

A Misunderstood Fund With an Undervalued Edge

PTYaEURtms portfolio consists of $2 billion worth of a variety of debt instruments:

Source: PIMCO

If we focus on the market value (MV) column, we see that the biggest allocation is to mortgage bonds (32.36%), separated into non-agency and agency mortgage-backed securities (MBSaEURtms).

These are often depicted as complicated and exotic derivatives, but theyaEURtmre pretty simple at their core: imagine taking a large number of mortgages, putting them together in a single portfolio, then selling portions of that portfolio to investors.

PTY would be one of these investors, because it can get less exposure to any one single mortgage, helping insulate its portfolio, even if housing crashes like in 2008. (ItaEURtms important to note that PTY survived 2008 and kept beating stocks during that crash).

The other large exposure, to high-yield credit, is to bonds from corporations with lower credit ratings. Think of this as a group of loans that companies take out and pay back at a higher interest rate. With defaults in these loans staying below 2% most of the time, itaEURtms a lower-risk bet than many people think.

But itaEURtms even less risky for PIMCO, because itaEURtms the worldaEURtms second-largest bond buyer. It can access top-quality bonds and information about companies that most other investors canaEURtmt. This edge has helped PTY crush the market for decades. And since they still have that advantage, this outperformance will likely continue.

The Income Key to Financial Independence

A lot of investors hear things like aEURoeMBSaEURtmsaEUR and aEURoehigh-yield bondsaEUR and get scared. Others cynically say that this kind of outperformance canaEURtmt last. But PTY not only survived the worst recession in living memory, its portfolio recovered faster than the S&P 500. And it paid out a high level of income throughout the crisis.

This is what really matters. Investors who held PTY during the crash saw unrealized losses in their portfoliosaEUR"but they also lost no money if they didnaEURtmt sell. And PTYaEURtms huge income stream makes it possible to hold during tough times.

Remember: PTYaEURtms dividend yield is 8.6%. That means investors get $716.67 per month for every $100,000 they invest. If you wanted that same income stream from an S&P 500 income fund, youaEURtmd need to invest $450,000.

Yet financial advisors tell their clients to tolerate the pathetic yield they get from the stock market, because they donaEURtmt understand how funds like PTY have been crushing the market for years. But PTYaEURtms record speaks for itself.

And PTY isnaEURtmt the only CEF thataEURtms crushed the index. It isnaEURtmt even the best-performing CEF, or the highest yielding. ThereaEURtms a whole universe of CEFs out there that you can harness for financial independence.

