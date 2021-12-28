The 8.3% return this week takes AZEK's (NYSE:AZEK) shareholders one-year gains to 18%

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) share price is up 18% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year AZEK grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

However the year on year revenue growth of 31% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AZEK Earnings and Revenue Growth December 28th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on AZEK

A Different Perspective

AZEK shareholders have gained 18% for the year. While it's always nice to make a profit on the stock market, we do note that the TSR was no better than the broader market return of about 22%. Shareholders are doubtless excited that the stock price has been doing even better lately, with a gain of 25% in just ninety days. It's worth taking note when returns accelerate, as it can indicate positive change in the underlying business, and winners often keep winning. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AZEK better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for AZEK that you should be aware of.

AZEK is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

