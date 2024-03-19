The 8 Best Sports Cars Under $35K — Which Provides Most Value in Performance?

Although inventory numbers are returning to pre-pandemic days and prices are slowly creeping down, new cars are still more expensive than ever. In February, of the roughly 275 different models available in the U.S., only nine had transaction prices below $25,000 and only two were going for less than $20,000, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Check Out: 10 Cars That Outlast the Average Vehicle

Try This: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Incentives for sports cars are typically more exciting than for “regular” car sales, but finding one for $20,000-$25,000 is tricky. However, if you can stretch what you’re willing to spend by $5,000-$10,000, you can land a reliable — if not iconic — high-performance model.

Here are eight great sports cars that can be purchased for under $35,000. Some have a little more style and some a little more power than others, but are all high-performers, reliable and, most importantly, affordable.

8. Hyundai Elantra N

Base Model MSRP: $34,850

When Edmunds test-tracked the Elantra N against the MX-5 Miata, the Civic Si and the Subaru BRZ, it found that the Hyundai was “simply the most engaging, most exciting car of the bunch.” The brand isn’t known for power, but the N gives it, with a great sticker price too.

7. Dodge Challenger

Base Model MSRP: $34,395

Dodge has done very little tinkering to the Challenger over the years, leaving it to build a stylish reputation since its third generation debuted in 2008, but has now discontinued this classic piece of American muscle. Made in tribute to the original 1970 model, MotorTrend calls the 2008-2023 run as the definitive version of the sports car.

6. Chevrolet Camaro

Base Model MSRP: $32,495

Hardcore Camaro fans aren’t happy to see production ending on this historic performance car in 2024 and aren’t pleased with the brand potentially using the name for future electric SUVs and sedans. Regardless, if you’ve ever wanted to own an American icon, now is your chance.

5. Ford Mustang

Base Model MSRP: $30,920

Dubbed “The first and last pony car standing” by TrueCar, the Mustang has performance, power, and a classic design that never goes out of style. The ‘Stang is the best selling sports car in the U.S., and price is but one of many reasons.

4. Subaru BRZ

Base Model MSRP: $30,195

A 4-seater vehicle that comes in 3 trim levels, the Subaru BRZ is one of the best performance bargains on the market. The surprisingly powerful BRZ is a great alternative to the oversized SUVs and expensive EVs currently flooding the market.

3. Toyota GR86

Base Model MSRP: $29,300

Co-developed with Subaru, the GR86 is similar to the BRZ mechanically and visually, according to TrueCar. “Few cars deliver this much driving enjoyment for so little money,” said the site.

2. Honda Civic Si

Base Model MSRP: $29,100

The wildly popular 5-seater Civic comes in eight trims, but if you’re looking for performance, the 200 hp, six-speed manual Si is the affordable choice of the bunch. You can’t go wrong with a Civic, and the Si provides power along with fuel economy, comfort, top safety ratings and a well-earned reputation for reliability.

Learn More: Dave Ramsey Says Millionaires Drive These 10 Cars: Are They Worth the Price Tag?

1. Mazda MX-5 Miata

Base Model MSRP: $28,985

Miatas are one of the world’s best-selling sports cars of all time and the MX-5 has been singled out as a model that will be dependable for a long time. Small and better suited for the open road, the MX-5 is an enjoyable ride and a steal for under $30K.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 8 Best Sports Cars Under $35K — Which Provides Most Value in Performance?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.