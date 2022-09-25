The 8 Best Drink Deals at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants

With higher prices due to inflation, you may limit how frequently you go to restaurants. But you don't have to give up ordering a cocktail or beer with your next meal. If you take advantage of drink deals, you can have a great time while keeping your bill within budget. Don't miss out on these money-saving drink specials from your favorite chain restaurants.

1. Applebee's

Applebee's has been known for years for having some fantastic drink deals. The chain is currently promoting its $7 Mucho Manarita Sips. You can sip on a Cyclone Swirl Manarita or a Blue Tiki Manarita for the low price of $7. Both of these boozy beverages are made with Teremana Blanco Tequila.

2. Buffalo Wild Wings

At Buffalo Wild Wings, there are affordable drink options available. You can score drink and appetizer deals from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Prices range from $3 to $6. Some examples include a Strawberry Margarita for $5 and the Blue Long Island Iced Tea for $4.

3. Ruby Tuesdays

Ruby Tuesday is another place to go if you're looking for affordable drinks. This chain restaurant has drink deals available all day long. You can get a draft beer, house wine, or select cocktail drinks for $5 each. RubyTuesday also has $5 rotating daily drink specials.

4. Chili's

Chilis also has some money-saving drink deals. You can score a Margarita of the Month for $6 at any time of day. Seasonal flavors inspire each month's drink. Stop in soon if you want to try the Black Cherry Blitz.

5. Outback Steakhouse

You can order an affordable drink if you plan to dine at Outback Steakhouse soon. The brand features $7 cocktails all day, every day. Some examples of cocktails include the Spicy Mango Rita and the Piña Koala. Check with your local restaurant to see current offerings.

6. TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays has drink discounts that you'll love. The brand's Happy Every Hour menu features drink deals available at any time of the day. Select cocktails are available for $4, select glasses of wine can be enjoyed for $5, and select draft beers for as little as $2.

7. Bonefish Grill

If you have dinner plans at Bonefish Grill, it can be financially advantageous to plan your visit during happy hour. You can sip on $6 martinis and cocktails, get $1 off draft beers, enjoy $5 house wines, and order select spirits for $7. It's a good idea to check with your nearest location for exact happy hour days and times to know when to arrive.

8. LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse has some great drink deals. The chain has a $5.99-and-under menu available all the time. You can order a Texas Margarita for $5.99, a Jack and Coke for $4.99, or a 12-ounce Miller Lite or Bud Lite for $2.50.

You're not alone if you're on a tight budget right now. Many Americans are making strategic moves to stretch their money further. Are you carefully monitoring your bank account balance? Drink deals are a great way to save money on dining expenses without saying no to a much-needed night out.

