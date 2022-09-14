The 7.8% return this week takes BioLife Solutions' (NASDAQ:BLFS) shareholders five-year gains to 402%

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Don't believe it? Then look at the BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) share price. It's 402% higher than it was five years ago. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On top of that, the share price is up 83% in about a quarter.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Given that BioLife Solutions didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, BioLife Solutions can boast revenue growth at a rate of 53% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 38%(per year) over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like BioLife Solutions have been known to go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqCM:BLFS Earnings and Revenue Growth September 14th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for BioLife Solutions in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 16% in the twelve months, BioLife Solutions shareholders did even worse, losing 49%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 38%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for BioLife Solutions that you should be aware of.

We will like BioLife Solutions better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

