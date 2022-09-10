The 7.2% return this week takes Workday's (NASDAQ:WDAY) shareholders five-year gains to 62%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) share price is up 62% in the last five years, slightly above the market return. In stark contrast, the stock price has actually fallen 36% in the last year.

Since the stock has added US$2.9b to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Workday wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Workday saw its revenue grow at 21% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. It's good to see that the stock has 10%, but not entirely surprising given revenue shows strong growth. If the strong revenue growth continues, we'd expect the share price to follow, in time. Opportunity lies where the market hasn't fully priced growth in the underlying business.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:WDAY Earnings and Revenue Growth September 10th 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Workday shareholders are down 36% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 14%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 10%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Workday better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Workday , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

