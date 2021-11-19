The 7.0% return this week takes Guild Holdings' (NYSE:GHLD) shareholders one-year gains to 22%

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) share price is up 14% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Since it's been a strong week for Guild Holdings shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Guild Holdings' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that Guild Holdings' TSR, at 22% is higher than its share price return of 14%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

Guild Holdings shareholders have gained 22% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 30%. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Guild Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Guild Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

