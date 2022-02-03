The 7.0% return this week takes GoPro's (NASDAQ:GPRO) shareholders three-year gains to 76%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) shareholders have seen the share price descend 15% over the month. But we wouldn't complain about the gain over the last three years. In that time the stock gained 76%, besting the market return of 74%.

Since the stock has added US$92m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, GoPro moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:GPRO Earnings Per Share Growth February 3rd 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of GoPro's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

GoPro shareholders are down 14% for the year, but the market itself is up 9.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.5%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that GoPro is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are concerning...

