The 7 Top Growth Stocks You Can’t Ignore Today

The last two years have been tough for fast-growing stocks. Inflation and Covid-19 have really shaken things up. But the market is getting much better as we move into 2023. Many growth stocks are selling at cheaper prices if we look at their P/E ratios. This is a good sign for investors looking for growth stocks to buy.

So what makes now a good time to look at growth stocks? Experts are saying that the growth stock companies in the S&P 500 are expected to raise their profits by around 8.3% each year for the next five years, which is a wave of relief for long-time investors.

Also, around the globe, central banks are adjusting their regulations to support economic recovery. This could mean that obtaining loans may become more accessible, which usually signals positive growth prospects for various industries.

So, it is now time for investors to step in and invest in growth stocks that can deliver substantial earnings growth in the upcoming years. Here are the top 7 growth stocks that you can’t ignore.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

With technical advancement and the commitment to research and development, Alphabet is the leading company in the AI world. It never disappoints its shareholders, and it remains a solid bet for both long-term stability and potentially high returns.

Alphabet’s stock price has soared by a huge 50% this year. That’s a lot better than the general stock market, which has grown by just 15%. The company earned $1.44 per share in the second quarter of this year and expected the same amount in the third quarter. Analysts are calling for 7.7% revenue growth this year and 11.4% revenue growth in 2024.

For now, I believe it is an opportune time to invest in Alphabet, as the stock is well-positioned for potential gains in the coming year.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Nvidia, a leading player in the AI chip market, has been experiencing a significant boom in sales. The company is estimated to sell over half of a million of its high-end GPUs in 2023.

The company earned revenue of $6.7 billion, up 3% from a year ago in the second quarter of 2023. Analysts at Goldman Sachs have a price target of $800 on NVDA stock, representing potential upside of nearly 100% from current levels. Goldman Sachs believes that Nvidia is well-positioned to benefit from a number of long-term trends, such as the growth of gaming, artificial intelligence, and self-driving cars.

Nvidia has a solid history of being both innovative and profitable. However, PC and gaming markets have cooled down a bit since the pandemic, and the crash in the cryptocurrency market did affect graphics card sales. But Nvidia stood firm regardless, and now the company is in a strong position for the long run.

So, if you’re thinking about where to invest, NVDA stock is definitely worth considering.

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is widely recognized as the platform for e-commerce and continues to be a hugely profitable entity. But this is a down period for Amazon. Its stock dipped 5% over the past month, creating an opportunity to buy Amazon stock.

Despite a brief slowdown, its online store sales have picked up again with a 7% increase, and reported $134.4 billion in revenue for Q2. For the third quarter, Amazon expects sales of between $138 billion and $143 billion, or growth of between 9% and 13%. Analysts were expecting revenue of $138.25 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Furthermore, PandaForecast.com predicts Amazon’s stock will climb to $146 in the first half of next year and end the year around $206.58. Despite some challenges, Amazon’s adaptability and growth make it an interesting option for potential investors.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a leading company in the world of electric vehicles. But 2022 was not a great year for Tesla. Its stock was down due to many factors, including inflation. However, thus far in 2023, Tesla shares are up nearly 140%.

In the second quarter, Tesla produced 479,700 cars and delivered 466,140 of them, resulting in a substantial $21.3 billion in revenue, a 46% increase from the previous year. When factoring in revenue from solar panels and batteries, its total revenue reached $24.9 billion, marking a 47% rise.

However, Tesla faced a problem in the third quarter. It delivered 435,000 cars, slightly below expectations. Tesla attributed this to a brief production line pause for upgrades. However, it remains committed to its goal of delivering 1.8 million cars by year-end. This makes it a great growth stock to buy for investors.

Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), the biggest name in the streaming world, has approximately 240 million paid subscribers. Despite this impressive number, there’s still significant room for growth, considering there are around 500 million homes in the U.S. equipped with smart TVs.

In the first half of 2023, Netflix showed a strong performance. The company generated total revenue of nearly $8.19 billion in the second quarter of 2023, an increase from about $7.97 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2022. This continued growth is indicative of Netflix’s formidable presence in the market.

However, it’s worth noting that there has been a slowdown in new user acquisition. Despite this, existing subscribers are using the service more frequently, which is positively impacting Netflix’s bottom line.

According to Seeking Alpha, “Netflix’s third-quarter 2023 revenue is expected to be in the range of $8.46 billion to $8.66 billion, up 8.9% year-over-year and 3% higher than analysts’ expectations for the previous quarter.”

Furthermore, Netflix has implemented some strategies to boost its subscribers and manage costs. One of the major operations is a password-sharing crackdown. Investors will be anticipating an update on this during its Q3 report.

Block (SQ)

Block (NYSE:SQ), formerly recognized as Square, offers an extensive portfolio of financial services, ranging from Cash App to point-of-sale solutions. It also anticipated significant changes in consumers’ preference for digital payments, online shopping, and increasing comfort with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD), and positioned itself early in the market.

The company has performed very well in the second quarter of 2023, with a net revenue of $5.53 billion.

Future growth is expected to be driven by a number of factors, including the continued growth of digital payments, the increasing popularity of cryptocurrency, and the expansion of Block’s Cash App and Square ecosystems.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is a rapidly growing, cloud-based customer relationship management software company that has demonstrated a strong growth trajectory with a compound annual revenue growth (CAGR) of 29% over the past 10 years. Salesforce holds nearly 20% of the market. Its solid standing suggests a bright future, further backed by estimates of annual growth in earnings by 32.2% and revenue by 10%.

Over 150,000 big companies, like those in the Fortune 500, are showing trust in Salesforce. It is acquiring and partnering with other companies to add to its arsenal, making it even more of a powerhouse.

Furthermore, Salesforce’s early 2023 update was packed with numerous new features that can help businesses cut costs. With these updates, Salesforce has become a more attractive option for companies looking to step up their game.

