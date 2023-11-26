The 7 Social Media Stocks That Will Dominate Digital Communication in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, social media stocks continue to play a critical role in capturing the attention of savvy investors. These stocks, representing platforms where millions converge daily, offer a unique blend of innovation and cultural impact.

With the spotlight on the top social media stocks, investors continue to observe this dynamic where user engagement translates into substantial revenue streams. Moreover, in gauging the best social media stocks requires more than a cursory glance; it demands a deep dive into the companies, reshaping how we connect and communicate.

These stocks are not just about likes and shares; they are fundamentally altering the business and advertising worlds. As we plough through this exciting terrain, we discover opportunities ripe for investment where innovation meets profitability. This journey into the world of social media stocks is not just an exploration of financial potential but a glimpse into the future of global communication.

Meta Platforms (META)

Source: Aleem Zahid Khan / Shutterstock.com

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is experiencing a powerful resurgence, with its stock price surging more than 170%, a robust recovery from its slump in 2022. Its emphatic comeback highlights the firm’s strategic pivot towards AI, a move renewing confidence among analysts and investors alike.

With a suite of new products and robust earnings, Meta is regaining its status as a top-tier tech powerhouse. September was an incredibly important month for the business, marked by the Quest 3 virtual reality headset launch. Adding to its innovative streak, Meta introduced generative AI chatbots and a new iteration of Ray-Ban mixed reality smart glasses.

Moreover, the company’s financial performance underscores this positive trajectory. Meta reported a 23% jump in third quarter revenue, its fastest growth in the past couple of years, buoyed by the rebounding online advertising market. This resurgence reflects Meta’s successful adaptation to market trends and consumer preferences, positioning it for sustained growth.

Pinterest (PINS)

Source: Ink Drop / shutterstock

Popular social media platform Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is another top comeback tech stock. After blowing past Wall Street forecasts in its third quarter results, PINS stock leaped by almost 20%, bringing its year-to-date gain to an impressive 31%. This resurgence is a significant turnaround for Pinterest, which had soared during the pandemic, facing setbacks in the 2022 bear market.

In a robust financial showing, Pinterest’s third quarter EPS hit 28 cents, eclipsing the expected 20 cents. This upward trend was bolstered by an 11% year-over-year revenue increase to $763.2 million, surpassing the expected $743.5 million. The platform’s evolving user base is a key driver of this success, with global monthly active users jumping 8% to 482 million in the third quarter, higher than the 473 million analysts predicted.

Additionally, the average revenue per user, at $1.61, comfortably exceeded expectations. Pinterest’s recovery, marked by solid financial performance and evolving user engagement, positioned it as a top tech stock with renewed potential for growth.

Bumble (BMBL)

Source: XanderSt / Shutterstock.com

Since its inception in 2015, women-centric dating app Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Incorporated has evolved as a beacon in the digital dating world. Its financial health remains robust, with projected sales of $1.019 billion, marking a notable 16.5% increase on a year-over-year basis, outperforming the broader market with aplomb. On top of that, its EBITDA margins are expected to reach a record 26.17%, signaling a shift towards profitability after a couple of years of consecutive losses.

The dating application market is on a trajectory for robust growth, anticipated to reach a staggering $14.42 billion by 2030, propelled by a 7.2% CAGR. Amidst this expansion, the app’s unique approach, empowering female users to initiate conversations, is likely to add another layer in terms of competitive dynamics for its users. As Bumble navigates these dynamics, its strong financial position and growing market potential make it a noteworthy player in the evolving online dating world.

Etsy (ETSY)

Source: Sergei Elagin / Shutterstock

In blending the realms of eCommerce and social media, Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has created a unique online marketplace. Here, more than 7.5 million sellers of vintage and handmade items connect with a massive base of 96 million buyers each month. This interaction has efficiently positioned Etsy as one of the world’s largest social media platforms, attracting a myriad of consumers ready to make purchases.

In its solid third quarter, Etsy revealed a 16% year-over-year increase in services revenue, reaching $175.4 million, largely fueled by a major bump in ad sales. Additionally, the company’s overall EBITDA, excluding specific items, saw an 8.6% year-over-year increase, amounting to a substantial $182.2 million.

Beyond these impressive numbers, Etsy is actively working to enhance its platform. This includes acquiring and integrating Reverb, a vintage music equipment reseller, and Depop, a popular used apparel marketplace with millions of users worldwide. These strategic moves are a testament to Etsy’s commitment to diversifying its offerings and improving the user experience.

Bilibili (BILI)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), a Chinese social media innovator, is capturing attention with its unique platform where users can submit and overlay comments on videos and engage with comics, games, and animation. This format has resonated immensely with China and internationally.

Demonstrating remarkable resilience in a challenging economic climate, Bilibili has exceeded expectations with improved operational performance and accelerated sales and profit growth. This growth is largely driven by effective monetization strategies, mainly in advertising, and a strong connection with the youth demographic.

Despite challenges like China’s stringent gaming regulations and rising youth unemployment, Bilibili’s focus on AI and user-generated content gives it a unique edge. Its expanding user engagement suggests room for increased market share. Although the company has revised its revenue guidance downward, its overall positive trajectory is a testament to its adaptive strategies and potential for long-term expansion.

Nextdoor (KIND)

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

In the dynamic tech sector, Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) stands out with its hyperlocal social networking focus. Despite building a unique niche, KIND’s shares dipped following its third quarter revenue shortfall and a less optimistic fourth quarter forecast, noting a negative turn in sales, weekly active users, and EBITDA.

The firm anticipates EBITDA losses to plateau in the year’s second half rather than drop steadily. They pointed to a value proposition that might not be compelling enough to expand the community and challenges in the advertising sector. KIND’s revenue streams are considered experimental and subject to cyclical pressures.

Nextdoor’s guided fourth quarter revenue is falling in the $50 million and $52 million range, following a third quarter revenue of $56 million which missed expectations. Despite these challenges, the consensus for fourth quarter sales remains at $60.87 million. Amidst these financial headwinds, Nextdoor announced a workforce reduction of 25% as part of its cost-cutting measures, underscoring the company’s focus on navigating a turbulent market.

Match Group (MTCH)

Source: Lori Butcher / Shutterstock.com

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is another top social media stock, showcasing robust performances of late, particularly at Tinder, with enhanced user monetization despite a slight drop in paying users. Hinge, another of its products, continued to exhibit solid growth, breaking into new markets and boosting revenue. Despite this, MTCH’s fourth quarter revenue guidance fell short, primarily due to currency fluctuations, but its core business demonstrates resilience. The company is forging a robust path for Tinder while foreseeing sustained expansion from Hinge, especially in European markets.

The company’s overall revenue climbed by 9% to $881.6 million during the third quarter, slightly exceeding the expected $880.5 million. Significant gains led to this growth in Hinge and the European region. Match Group’s management acknowledges the ongoing efforts to maintain this momentum amidst a relatively challenging environment.

For the fourth quarter, Match Group forecasts sales between $855 million and $865 million, impacted by greater foreign-exchange headwinds than initially expected. However, the projected adjusted operating income of $305 million to $310 million, up 7% to 9% year-over-year, and a 36% margin at the midpoint, signals a strong financial footing.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The 7 Social Media Stocks That Will Dominate Digital Communication in 2024 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.