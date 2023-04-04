The 7 Most Undervalued Nasdaq Stocks to Buy in April 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Given the high concentration of tech and other types of growth plays trading on the Nasdaq exchange, it’s easy to conflate the term “Nasdaq stocks” with growth stocks. However, there are in actuality scores of undervalued Nasdaq stocks—And not just in the sense of “relative value.”

Plenty of “old school”-type value stocks, with single digit earnings multiples and other deep value markings, have listings on the Nasdaq. According to Finviz, there are over 500 Nasdaq-listed stocks with a forward price-to-earnings (or P/E) multiple of 10 or less. Over 1000 of them trade at discounts to their respective book values.

Of course, that’s not to say each one is a bona fide value stock, worthy of a buy. Plenty of these stocks are cheap on paper, but not deep value upon closer inspection.

Yet these are seven undervalued Nasdaq stocks you might buy if you are a value investor. Each of them has catalysts that could help bridge their respective valuation gaps.

APA Corporation (APA)

Far fewer energy stocks trade on the Nasdaq compared to other major exchanges, but company APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) does.

In fact, the energy exploration and production (or E&P) company is one of the top five largest Nasdaq energy stocks by market capitalization.

Most E&P names trade at extremely low valuations, and APA stock is no exception. Shares today trade for only 3.3 times trailing twelve months’ earnings, but this is largely because of the expectation of lower profits this year, given the slide in fossil fuel prices.

Even if you value the stock on forward earnings (forecasted to come in at around $6.25 per share this year), APA continues to sport a low, single-digit P/E ratio. Demand trends still point to the possibility of higher oil prices later in 2023. This, in turn, could ignite a rebound for shares.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Right off the bat, you can tell Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) is one of the undervalued Nasdaq stocks. The sporting goods chain’s stock trades for only 8.7 times TTM earnings. Analysts are expecting a similar level of profitability this fiscal year (ending January 2024).

Interestingly enough, these low valuations come even as the market has steadily bid up ASO stock over the past year. Since April 2022, shares are up by around 65.6%. Even though the market is clearly aware of the company’s strong financial performance, the stock still sports a low multiple.

This has to do with the sell-side’s optimism, plenty in the market are skeptical whether ASO’s elevated earnings will last, especially as recession risks still loom. If you think the most dire recession predictions are exaggerated, ASO could be a buy, even after its performance in the last year.

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is another example of a stock trading at a low valuation (7 times earnings), because of the market’s perception that current results are transitory, and that the healthcare worker shortage will soon ease.

During the post-pandemic recovery, CCRN stock at one point more than tripled in price, as the healthcare staffing firm benefited tremendously from healthcare labor trends.

More recently, as analysts have argued that health staffing demand is set to fall, shares have pulled back in price. On one hand, it makes sense that labor market conditions are likely to further normalize, given current macro trends.

On the other hand, conditions could remain favorable for companies like Cross Country Healthcare.

Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

It should come at no surprise that I consider Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) one of the most undervalued Nasdaq stocks.

In past coverage of the refrigerant services company, I have pointed out how shares trade at too low a valuation, even with an expected earnings drop this year.

Taking the earnings drop into account, HDSN stock remains cheap, with a forward P/E of just 7.4. In addition, despite the earnings drop, the potential for earnings growth may still be on the table.

As a Forbes commentator recently pointed out, Hudson will continue to benefit from the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act (or AIM act).

Why? This legislation, which mandates a series of phasedowns in hydro fluorocarbon production, helps to boost demand for Hudson’s higher-margin reclaimed refrigerant offerings.

Steady earnings growth could ultimately result in a material re-rating for this low-priced stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) stands out on a screener as an undervalued stock.

Shares currently trade for less than 6 times expected 2024 earnings ($30.39 per share). Sure, there’s a reason this leading TV broadcasting company sports this low multiple.

NXST’s earnings temporarily spike during election years, as election season means high demand for local TV advertising. However, while NXST stock may not be in for a big jump in its earnings multiple, shares could produce strong returns for investors.

As stated in its latest quarterly earnings release, Nexstar intends to continue returning a large share of its free cash flow to investors, in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Also, initiatives such as cost reductions at its CW Network subsidiary, as well as its efforts in the area of ATSC 3.0 (aka NEXTGEN TV), may result in permanent boosts in profitability.

Viatris (VTRS)

Among the undervalued Nasdaq stocks, Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) is one that really stands out…as a value trap.

A year ago, I argued how numerous factors made shares in the generic drug company befitting this term, and why other undervalued pharma stocks made for better buys.

However, while VTRS stock has stayed in a slump since then, you may still want to monitor shares. With a new CEO (Scott Smith) now at the helm, prospects for the company’s turnaround efforts may improve.

After years of declining revenue and earnings, Viatris could finally enter a period of growth renewal under his leadership.

If such a scenario plays out, VTRS could quickly shake off its “value trap” reputation. Begin a move to considerably higher prices. Overly sold by the market, shares today trade for just 5.6 times earnings.

Encore Wire (WIRE)

About two weeks ago, I discussed how Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was one of the lowest-paying dividend stocks. Shares have a forward yield of just 0.04%, but this manufacturer of electric wire makes it up to investors in other ways.

Thanks to both share repurchases, along with growth of its underlying business, WIRE stock has produced strong returns for investors over the past decade, with shares appreciating by 453%.

However, while past performance does not guarantee similar results in the future, consider WIRE.

Even as it trades not too far below its 52-week high, Encore Wire trades for only 9 times earnings, making it undervalued relative to the broad market.

Encore operates in a cyclical industry and recession still looms. Still, secular growth trends could outweigh this. For example, rising demand for wire, because of the build out of electric vehicle infrastructure.

