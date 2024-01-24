The 7 Most Promising Flying Car Stocks According to Grok AI

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Flying cars will soon become a reality. So, I’ve put together a list of some of the best flying car stock picks by Grok AI to consider.

One of the best things about Grok is its ability to recall information and trace insights and opinions directly to tweets. With a little imaginative prompting, users can get output that would otherwise be impossible from an alternative chatbot.

Using it, I uncovered seven opportunities you may want to add to your watchlist today.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Source: Iljanaresvara Studio / Shutterstock.com

One of the top flying car stock picks by Grok AI is Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY).

Here’s what Grok had to say about the company:

“Joby Aviation is a California-based company founded in 2009 by JoeBen Bevirt. The company is developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft with a focus on sustainability and urban air mobility. The Joby aircraft is designed to be a four-passenger commercial aircraft with a pilot, capable of traveling up to 150 miles on a single charge at a top speed of 200 mph.“

“In 2023, Joby Aviation made headlines with its successful test flights and plans to launch an air taxi service in 2024. The company has also been working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to achieve type certification for their aircraft. They have also been working with the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army to explore the potential use of their eVTOL aircraft for military applications.“

JOBY stock is also one of Wall Street’s favorites, too, with an implied upside of 44.30% for its share price.

XPeng (XPEV)

Source: Koshiro K / Shutterstock

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is a flying car manufacturer headquartered in China. According to Grok:



“XPeng, a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, is making significant strides in the flying car industry. Their innovative concept for a flying car, set to launch in 2024, has garnered considerable attention.“

“XPeng’s flying car is powered by a combination of electric motors and a high-efficiency battery system. This eco-friendly approach aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint. The vehicle’s sleek design and cutting-edge features are sure to appeal to a wide range of customers, from tech enthusiasts to urban commuters.“

It should be noted that XPEV stock is currently unprofitable. Plus, it’s not expected to reach breakeven until about 2026, according to analyst estimates.

Airbus (EADSY)

Source: Shutterstock

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) produces some of the most popular commercial airliners in the world. In fact, models such as the A320, A330, A350, and A380 are well-known and widely used.

Here’s what Grok had to say about the company:

“Airbus, a European aerospace giant, is making significant strides in the realm of flying cars with their innovative CityAirbus project. This project aims to revolutionize urban transportation by introducing a fleet of electric flying taxis. With a strong track record in the aviation industry, Airbus is well-positioned to make a substantial impact on the future of urban air mobility.“

“Airbus has been actively collaborating with various partners and stakeholders to ensure the successful development and deployment of their CityAirbus project. This includes working with regulatory authorities to establish a framework for safe and sustainable urban air mobility operations.“

EADSY’s core business may also adequately support its venture into flying cars.

Boeing (BA)

Source: vaalaa / Shutterstock

Along with Airbus, Boeing (NYSE:BA) is another prominent manufacturer of air crafts. It also has its foot in the door of the flying car industry.

Grok said:

“Boeing, the American aerospace giant, is no stranger to the skies. They’re working on their flying car project called the Passenger Air Vehicle (PAV). With a history of innovation and expertise in aviation, Boeing is a strong contender in the race to develop flying cars.“

Boeing also has additional interests in flying cars through Wisk Aero, which conducted a public demonstration flight in Los Angeles.

EHang Holdings (EH)

Source: Toto Santiko Budi / Shutterstock.com

EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) is another Chinese company that’s pioneering flying cars. The company’s shares soared over 50% last year on news that Chinese regulators approved its flying car.

As noted by Grok: “As a pioneer in the urban air mobility space, EHang Holdings (EH) is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with its innovative eVTOL technology. Their passenger drones and autonomous flying taxis are designed to make urban transportation more efficient and eco-friendly, while also providing a unique and thrilling experience for passengers. EHang has been making significant progress in the development and testing of its eVTOL vehicles.“

Lilium NV (LILM)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Lilium NV (NASDAQ:LILM) is a German aerospace company focused on developing eVTOL, as well.

Helping, the company just announced a partnership with Fraport AG to develop infrastructure for commercial eVTOL jets at airports.

“Lilium is a German aerospace company that’s making waves in the world of urban air mobility with its all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Founded in 2015, the company has been working on innovative solutions to revolutionize the way we think about urban transportation.“

Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) is a British eVTOL aircraft manufacturer. Lesser known, it has a market cap of just $150 million at the moment.

Grok said: “Vertical Aerospace is a British company that’s making waves in the world of urban air mobility with their innovative electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the VX4. Founded in 2016 by Stephen Fitzpatrick, an established entrepreneur, the company has been working on revolutionizing the way we think about air travel.“

“With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, Vertical Aerospace has garnered attention from investors and industry experts alike. The company has secured funding from various sources, including a recent $50 million investment from its founder and CEO, Stephen Fitzpatrick.“

In 2023, Vertical Aerospace achieved ambitious goals and continued to develop their certification aircraft. The new funding will support the company’s efforts through 2025 as they work towards launching air taxi services.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The 7 Most Promising Flying Car Stocks According to Grok AI appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.