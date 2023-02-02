The 7 Best Vanguard ETFs for 2023 [Build a Low-Cost Portfolio]

Vanguard exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are among the most popular funds out there, and for good reason. Investors of all stripes can make good use of this asset manager’s wide variety of investment strategies—offered up in simple, cost-effective ETFs. The best Vanguard ETFs are big and “liquid,” meaning they are easy to buy and sell. They’re also a key part of any low-cost investing strategy; that’s because most Vanguard ETFs are inexpensive index funds that are frequently the cheapest alternatives in the marketplace. So, if you’re trying to build a portfolio without getting drained by fees, read on as we evaluate some of the best Vanguard ETFs for 2023. We’ve got something for everyone—whether you care about emerging markets or developed markets, small-cap stocks for growth or solid blue-chip stocks for the dividends, there’s a Vanguard ETF out there for you. We’ll start with a little ETF education, then move on to the picks. Related: The Best Vanguard Index Funds for Beginners What Is an ETF? We’ll start with the most basic of basics: “ETF” is an acronym for an “exchange-traded fund.” In plain English, that means it’s a grouping of different assets (stocks, bonds, etc.) into a fund—one that’s listed on an exchange, just like individual stocks. As such, an ETF can fluctuate in price across the trading day according to the value of those underlying assets. ETFs vs. mutual funds You might be familiar with this concept of bundled assets because that’s how traditional mutual funds work. But with mutual funds, all buying and selling happens just once each trading day, after the markets close at 4 p.m. ETFs, on the other hand, are available to buy and sell across the trading day. ETFs are also structured differently than mutual funds and their other cousins, closed-end funds (CEFs), which tends to make them a little more tax-efficient. Also, unlike mutual funds, ETFs don’t have minimum investment thresholds—the minimum cost is just one share (or less if your broker offers fractional shares). Lastly, ETFs tend to have cheaper fees than mutual funds, on average, but that’s because most ETFs are passively managed index funds, whereas most mutual funds are run by one or more human managers. But there are more expensive actively managed ETFs and cheap index mutual funds. Why Vanguard? Vanguard is the No. 2 asset manager in the world with more than $8 trillion in assets under management, trailing peer BlackRock by only a few hundred billion dollars, according to

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.