The 7 Best Stocks and ETFs to Invest in the Metaverse Now

The metaverse is back, creating a massive opportunity for some of the best metaverse stocks.

Yep, that network of shared, immersive virtual worlds where you can play, work, and even shop with millions of other people is back. The same one that helped Mark Zuckerberg and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) rack up about $46.5 billion in losses since 2019.

Should the metaverse idea take off this time, Statista says we could be looking at a potential $490.4 billion market by 2030. With hopes that it will – thanks in part to AI – investors may want to consider some of the best metaverse stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), such as:

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV)

Since late last year, the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) rallied from a low of about $9.05 to a recent high of $11.67.

All should help push the METV ETF even higher, along with the metaverse comeback story. With an expense ratio of 0.59%.

For anyone looking to diversify with some of the metaverse stocks with low fees, the METV ETF is an attractive place to park your cash long-term.

ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS)

Just as explosive, the ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) ran from about $33 to $42.11, and could see higher highs.

With an expense ratio of 0.58%, the ETF tracks the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index, and offers investors access to companies shaping the virtual world.

As you wait for the metaverse ETF to push higher, why not get paid for it?

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (IVRS)

There’s also the iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS), which invests in tech hardware and software stocks associated with the metaverse.

With an expense ratio of 0.47%, the ETF holds impressive tech stocks. At the moment, it’s a very low volume ETF that trades just under $33 a share.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software (NYSE:U), which provides software platforms that create and operate interactive, real-time 3D content.

While its chart has seen better days, don’t write the stock off just yet. For one, the company is cutting about 25% of its workforce, becoming far more focused on eventual profitability.

Two, with the resurgence of the metaverse, Unity Software could come back strong, with patience. Three, Unity is “bringing its powerful authoring tools for creating immersive real-time 3D apps and simulations to Apple’s new spatial computing platform, Apple Vision Pro,” according to Unity’s site.

“We’ve been working with Unity to bring those apps to Vision Pro, so popular Unity-based games and apps can gain full access to VisionOS features such as Passthrough, high-resolution rendering and native gestures,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of worldwide developer relations, as quoted by CNBC.

With that, I’d take advantage of the recent, and most likely temporary pullback in U. From its current price of around $33, I’d like to see the stock retest $50 initially.

Roblox Corp. (RBLX)

Roblox is the closest thing to a mainstream metaverse. With a mission to build a human co-experience platform that enables billions of users to come together to play, learn, communicate, and explore, it’s one of the top metaverse stocks to consider.

Better, the company currently has about 70.2 million daily active users. All of which “create, play, work, learn, and connect with each other in experiences built by our global community of creators,” as noted by the company.

Earnings are just as exciting here. In its most recent quarter, the company saw revenue growth of 38% to $713.2 million year over year. Bookings were up 20% year over year to $839.5 million. Average daily users jumped 20% to 70.2 million.

“Our strong third-quarter results reflect our continued platform innovation and growth across all age groups and geographies. We are executing against our key priorities to enable deeper forms of immersion, communication, and Avatar expression on the platform, while investing in artificial intelligence, brands, and advertising, to drive future growth,” added David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox.

Nvidia (NVDA)

There’s also the super-explosive Nvidia, which just ran from a low of about $400 to $616.17. From here, it could easily test $700 near-term, possibly $1,000 by year-end.

All thanks to incredible demand for its AI chips, which show no signs of slowing.

Better, KeyBanc, which cited strong demand for AI chips by data centers, hiked their price target to $740 from $650, with an overweight rating. Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage of NVDA with an overweight rating with a $775 price target.

We also have to remember that Nvidia is a key part of the metaverse. For example, it just announced a “suite of new generative AI tools for users to experiment with on Omniverse, its real-time graphics collaboration platform,” as noted by CyberNews.com. It’s even partnered with tech giants like Microsoft to bring the industrial metaverse and AI to millions of users.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms – now a $3 trillion company — still plays an essential role in the future of the metaverse, even though it lost billions of dollars with it so far.

According to XRToday.com, Porsche will leverage Meta’s “MR headsets to create immersive presentations for upcoming vehicles in a bid to showcase how emerging Metaverse services provide business value.

With its partnership, Porsche allows multiple attendees to move around and interact with a shared VR environment during new and upcoming product showcases.”

That’s another reason to get excited about the metaverse comeback.

On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Ian Cooper, a contributor to InvestorPlace.com, has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999.

