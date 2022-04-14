The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In this article rather than just focusing on one single equity crowdfunding platform, but a mix of investment ideas on various platforms like StartEngine, SeedInvest, Wefunder, and Republic are presented. The reason is that variety in investing ideas always brings fresh perspectives and opportunities, and each crowdfunding platform has its policies to include or not startups. Naturally, the best startups might not just all be on one platform.

As in stock investing, startups offer diversification benefits to a portfolio if they are from different sectors and industries. Tempting as it may be, do not put all your eggs in one basket or specific industry, because you throw away the extremely powerful tool of portfolio diversification. Diversifying your private investment platforms also lets you access the best startups that are our there.

Here are the seven best startups to invest in now:

Battle Approved Motors (BAM)

April

Digifox

Soil Connect

ArkHAUS

Duradry

Hydrogen Fitness

Best Startups to Buy: Battle Approved Motors (BAM)

Battle Approved Motors wants to dominate and change the Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV) market by developing and manufacturing premium electric, zero-emission off-road vehicles both for work and performance.

Can you live a life without limits in transportation, and work and have tons of excitement and fun? BAM believes so as it intends to build not just another UTV vehicle, but the best UTV vehicle in the world. As we move to the electrification of the mobility in quick steps, BAM’s models are environmentally friendly, produce no noise pollution, and are equipped with reliable, and high-performing electric batteries.

Performance is a top feature of these UTVs, as is a luxury and a unique ownership experience. There is a lineup of three models (r101, s102, and e103) which should be be legal on launch to use in more than 32 states on most public roadways.

BAM is targeting not only the UTV market which is expected to grow to $11.5 billion by 2027 but also the North American EV market, a huge market estimated to reach $396.94 billion by 2028. The mission of this company is bold, to become the fastest-growing off-road brand in North America.

The minimum investment in Battle Approved Motors on StartEngine is $498.64.

April

What is the connecting link between real estate and social media? The answer could be that both are very dynamic industries and that most people are interested in both. April is an app that connects the power of marketing and creativity in social media to effectively promote real estate in a modern, engaging, and more effective way.

By engaging in video marketing April takes the marketing of real estate to another level. Local content creators make personalized videos to promote vacant real estate which makes all relevant parties happy. Creators generate a new revenue source, landlords get high-quality leads, and renters find easily more spaces to explore, and rent based on their preferences. April is the successful mix of the creator economy applied to the real estate industry.

More than 25,00 apartments already exist in the April network, with more than 10,000 app downloads, and more than 10 million content views. April generates revenue from its partner network consisting of landlords, brokerages, and property managers that pay to demonstrate vacant real estate. The global apartment rental industry is growing fast and is expected to reach $3.6 trillion by 2026.

April is building a new generation of real estate marketing, disrupting the real estate as we know it, mixing one of the largest asset classes, with a very dynamic marketplace, the creator economy.

The minimum investment in April on Wefunder is $100.

Best Startups to Buy: Digifox

With inflation in the U.S at historic highs near 7.5% is the cryptocurrency market an effective hedge for your finances? Digifox is a company working on allowing soon every person in the United States to choose the portion of their income to get paid in cryptocurrencies. The main idea of this app is to put your income paid in crypto as an immediate deposit to an account that generates a nice yield, up to 5% per year so that your savings will be compounded and grow over years as a hedge for high inflation.

Users of the Digifox app choose the amount of their income to get paid in crypto, what coins to use, and once they pass the KYC (know-your-customer) process that is required by law they get approved and are given a unique bank account to deposit the amount of their salary chosen in it. The dollars are automatically converted then into crypto.

The Digifox platform has a strong network of more than 1 million followers that is expected to support its growth, it is accessible both on iOS and Android software and has more than 30,000 downloads, while it has generated more than $350,000 in revenue during its first year.

If you like the idea of Getting Paid in Crypto (GPIC) and believe in the future of the cryptocurrency the minimum investment in Digifox on Wefunder is $100.

Soil Connect

Soil Connect is a “SaaS platform providing dirt solutions and logistics for the construction industry.” It solves a major problem in the dirt marketplace, a fragmented and inefficient market.

From the high transport costs and CO2 emissions of the trucks used to move and dispose of dirt to the numerous hours lost to coordinate supply and demand needs in this dirt marketplace, Soil Connect with is marketplace offers a digital platform connecting construction professionals to improve efficiency, speed and at the same time lower the costs and reduce the environmental impact. The platform should make moving soil and aggregates much easier for all involved.

Soil Connect has three products, the marketplace, the eTickets platform, and eRegulatory(SM) / Compliance. These products cover all the needs of soil management, finding materials when users need them, tracking the details of transporting materials from one location to another eliminating the paperwork, plus having all required documents digitally.

Soil Connect believes it can disrupt the$40 billion industry related to the movement and disposal of dirt.

The minimum investment in Soil Connect on SeedInvest is $1,000.

Best Startups to Buy: ArkHAUS

ArkHAUS offers a unique and exclusive lifestyle club on water, a unique real estate concept and design for people who simply desire an escape from ordinary things in their lives. This lifestyle club is built on four solar-electric boats designed with a futuristic look, that create a floating villa. Members can meet and socialize during the day or night, enjoying several activities from relaxing in the pool or having a yoga class, to simply change their business environment to a great view and have fun drinking drinks at nights.

If you love both exclusivity and fun then ArkHAUS may be very appealing. There are a limited number of memberships, 360 to be accurate and Tier 1 membership applications are now closed. Revenue has already been generated by collecting membership deposits and the goal is either for the company to target a Private Equity or an initial public offering (IPO) after five years, to offer the maximized value to its investors.

Notably, only members will have the option to charter these individual vessels for their private experiences such as disconnecting from the group vessels to enjoy a magnificent short trip like watching the sunset.

The company plans to launch this lifestyle club initially in Miami with major cities like New York, Paris and Dubai to follow.

The minimum investment in ArkHAUS on Republic is $250.

Duradry

Duradry could be your favorite friend, especially during hot summer days when we get to sweat easily, you know these unwanted sweat marks on clothes. Excessive sweating can cause emotions like depression, and anxiety, and ruin your mood harming your social life. We do not need this.

Luckily Duradry solves the problem of getting sweat with its antiperspirant deodorants that are both Food and Drug Administration-approved and safe. Duradry is a 3-step process that can make you forget about sweat marks in three days and even get results from day one.

There are three products used, Duradry PM a gel for bedtime, Duradry AM an antiperspirant stick for the morning with 24-hour protection against smell and odor caused by sweat and Duradry Wash deep cleans the skin.

The company prepares to launch three more products and has already traction, as in 2021 it generated revenue of $4.1 million, and anticipates doubling it in 2022. The business model is based on either a one-time purchase of $37.50 or a subscription service for $30 per month.

The global market for antiperspirants and deodorants targeted is expected to become a market of more than $90 billion by 2024 and capturing a significant portion of this market will be a big hit for Duradry.

The minimum investment in Duradry on Republic is $150.

Best Startups to Buy: Hydrogen Fitness

The fitness industry has been hit severely by the pandemic, while at the same time it has offered opportunities for new players like Hydrogen Fitness.

Hydrogen Fitness has built a high-end fitness center in New York and is expecting to add two more locations soon, one in Connecticut and one in New Jersey. The goal is to launch a franchising business model, of 100 franchise units in the next five years which is anticipated to create substantial franchising revenue. The company offers high-quality fitness services that are significantly cheaper than other more expensive gyms.

The membership starts either at $44.99 per month or $54.99 per month for the added value benefits like more classes, towel service, and childcare. Another main benefit is unique machinery pieces that are hard to find in other gyms.

The business model offers revenue from the memberships, but also personal training nutrition coaching, and snacks and beverages from the vending machines. Another advantage of Hydrogen Fitness is that is open 24/7 even during holidays, something that adds tons of value for busy folks.

The minimum investment in Hydrogen Fitness on Republic is $150.

Investing through equity and real estate crowdfunding or asset tokenization requires a high degree of risk tolerance. Despite what individual companies may promise, there’s always the chance of losing a portion, or the entirety, of your investment. These risks include:

Greater chance of failure Risk of fraudulent activity Lack of liquidity Economic downturns Dearth of investor education

Read more: Private Investing Risks

