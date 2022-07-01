The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on Wefunder Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Wefunder is an equity crowdfunding platform that allows investors to find startups to invest in. The options are limitless. You can search by categories like technology, alcohol, hardware, software, and entertainment to find startups that are most funded, have recently launched their equity crowdfunding campaigns, or are trending.

In this article, I present seven startups that are among the newest on Wefunder seeking capital to grow their businesses. Being an early investor can be risky. However, it can also be very profitable. When investing in startups, I suggest you follow to rule of diversification: pick a few startups across different industries and sectors. Let’s have a closer look at these startups and what they have to offer.

Best Startups: Swift Rails

Source: IM_photo / Shutterstock

Can you imagine a new way to revolutionize transit? It has nothing to do with electric cars. However, it has to do with autonomous vehicles that move on a highway of ultra-light rails. These vehicles can accommodate up to four people and use their own network of rails that are placed about 12 to 15 feet above traffic using poles that are easy to install.

These autonomous vehicles have zero emissions. Additionally, the company claims that this on-demand transit “is 5x faster and 40x cheaper than conventional light-rail.” Among the top reasons to use these autonomous vehicles on rails are privacy, comfort, and safety as they are far safer than cars. Also, there should be no traffic jams, which is another big advantage.

The market for transportation is huge at $5 trillion and this firm is betting that the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in the U.S can be beneficial to expand its business model.

The minimum investment in Swift Rails on Wefunder is $100.

SYSTEM 3E

Source: ARMMY PICCA/ShutterStock.com

SYSTEM 3E is an innovative technology for building houses. The basis of this system is perlite, a natural raw material. The idea is simple, yet powerful. Building walls made of this element makes building homes fast. This technology has a lot of advantages, such as being economical, energy-efficient, and plenty more since it is natural, light, fire-resistant and hypoallergenic. Additionally, it has outstanding insulating properties and is acoustically effective.

This building system does not require any of the traditional materials needed in the construction industry, such as glue, binders, or additional insulation. Another benefit is that SYSTEM 3E is applicable under any weather condition. It is also a highly versatile building system not just for houses, but for a plethora of construction needs. Housing estates, warehouses, high-rise structures, and agricultural buildings can use the technology made by SYSTEM 3E.

The company targets not just the U.S. market, but has an international expansion in countries such as Austria, Germany, and France.

The minimum investment in SYSTEM 3E on Wefunder is $250.

Best Startups: Cohere

Source: Olesya Kuznetsova / Shutterstock

Cohere is a new way of living. It is a movement that supports a network of communities around the world that improve quality of life. These remote locations offer users the chance to live freely, work remotely and thrive as they share common values.

The members of Cohere have an interesting value proposition to consider. They become shareholders and receive equity in a diversified real-estate portfolio. Rather than just own a home, they participate in the ownership, avoiding potential high expenses, such as mortgages and maintenance costs.

The lifestyle is appealing as it supports wellbeing, personal growth, coaching and mentoring, and building strong connections for life.

There are three large markets targeted: co-living estimated at $14 billion, digital nomads at $787 billion, and the global co-working market at $8 billion. This concept could be especially interesting for people who love travel as a lifestyle and like the idea of a decentralized life.

The minimum investment in Cohere on Wefunder is $100.

Benjamin Capital Partners

Source: PopTika / Shutterstock

Benjamin Capital Partners provides a new way of banking by connecting merchants, consumers, and brands through a fully digital banking experience with rewards for members. There is also a referral program for members to invite other customers, merchants, or friends to the community.

For merchants, Benjamin Capital Partners offers ways to keep and get new customers, free banking, and the opportunity to build brand awareness with a branded Visa (NYSE:V).

Both businesses and consumers can receive cash reward offers and get cash back. The business model makes money in three ways: Revenue per month from the Visa card, income from reward campaigns, and income from cash back based on monthly spending.

Additionally, the firm intends to launch other banking features in 2023, as well as credit products in 2024.

The minimum investment in Benjamin Capital Partners on Wefunder is $100.

Best Startups: GreenChoice

Source: Hananeko_Studio / Shutterstock.com

GreenChoice is an app that helps you scan any food product and instantly check if it meets your values and dietary needs. It is for conscious consumers who don’t have a lot of time to read labels to find whether a food product has ingredients that suit your needs.

GreenChoice gives you confidence in your grocery shopping experience as it helps pick products to achieve your health goals and stick to your dietary needs. This online grocery marketplace is easy to use. Users set their dietary values and preferences and can shop from a huge variety of organic food that has scores for health and climate impact.

GreenChoice offsets the carbon footprint by two times for every order, supporting renewable energy and carbon capture products. The app has gained more than 50,000 users with no paid marketing and has an impressive 18% month-over-month growth.

The minimum investment in GreenChoice on Wefunder is $100.

PADL

Source: NicoElNino / Shutterstock

PADL is a self-service paddle sport rental company that allows users to rent paddle boards using their mobile phones. The mobile app offers affordable and easily accessible paddle sports by showing the equipment available in various locations, such as beaches, rivers, or lakes.

There is transparent pricing per hour and all you need to do is unlock the board at your station of preference. All stations use a secure system with sensors and cameras to provide a paddle experience with ease and security.

PADL is exploring three markets: outdoor recreation, which is valued at $400 billion, the wellness market at more than $1 trillion, and the sustainability market, valued at more than $11 billion.

The traction is present with a launch at more than 20 locations. There is also increased rider growth with a large percentage of rides coming from repeat riders.

The minimum investment in PADL on Wefunder is $100.

Best Startups: Flight Penguin

Source: Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock

Flight Penguin makes searching for flights quick, convenient, and less stressful and time-consuming. It is a browser extension that allows a visual timeline representation of flights with colors. The main criteria used is pain, price and convenience. The pain criteria is scored by how to get the best combination of effort and price for your ideal flight.

This allows users to find their perfect flight within seconds from more than 600 airlines.

Using this browser extension gives access to more reliable data because you are always connected to get constant flight searches. There is also universal support since the browser works both on mobile and fixed devices.

It is estimated that Flight Penguin has more than 2,000 users and 4.75 star reviews. The company targets the massive online travel market worth $20 billion per year.

The minimum investment in Flight Penguin on Wefunder is $100.

On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on Wefunder Right Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.