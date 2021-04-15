The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy On StartEngine Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

What is Equity Crowdfunding? A nice definition by Syndicate Room says, “Equity crowdfunding is the process whereby people (i.e. the ‘crowd’) invest in an early-stage unlisted company (a company that is not listed on a stock market) in exchange for shares in that company. … Previously only wealthy individuals, venture capitalists and business angels could invest in startups.”

StartEngine is an equity crowdfunding platform that allows people to invest and own shares in startups and early-stage companies. But how do you find the best ones? Especially when there are currently 152 available investments on StartEngine?

There are several criteria available on StartEngine to narrow your selection. I want to look at the most funded projects on the platform. These startups have gained a lot of attention for reasons that suggest promising business plans and attractive investment opportunities.

7 Best Startups You Can Buy on StartEngine Right Now:

Knightscope

LiquidPiston

Monogram Orthopaedics

StorEn Technologies

Parallel Flight Technologies

Solar Roadways

Fisher Wallace Laboratories

All of these listings are in-progress, meaning that the equity crowdfunding campaign is still active and not yet completed.

Knightscope

Source: Valeriya Zankovych / Shutterstock.com

Is the idea of a fully-autonomous security robot really interesting enough to have already attracted more than $57 million in funding? The answer is yes, as more than 9,000 investors have backed Knightscope so far.

This company has already achieved significant milestones including more than $10 million in revenue with a business model that is both promising and effective. Its recurring revenue business model can add cash flow for further business expansion.

Knightscope has a fleet of fully autonomous security robots and they are used by various businesses such as hotels and casinos for public safety. This company makes and develops its technology here in the U.S.

According to its CEO, this company solves the issue of quickly and effectively addressing crime which unfortunately persists in our society.

In terms of equity crowdfunding, Knightscope has raised over $57 million between the current and previous offerings. There are currently 9,146 investors in the company for a total valuation of $447 million. The minimum investment is $500.00.

LiquidPiston

Source: lumen-digital / Shutterstock.com

LiquidPiston develops advanced rotary internal combustion engines in an era where electrification in mobility seems to be the future. Is this a bold move to invest in “The combustion engine reimagined” as the company says?

The simple answer is no. Internal combustion engines won’t go extinct for many, many years to come. This company produces engines with numerous advantages; they are compact, powerful, quiet, low-vibration, multi-fuel capable and last but not least scalable in terms of horsepower. And they are efficient too, implementing a lightweight and environmentally-friendly design.

There is still plenty of innovation and development ahead for internal combusting engines and LiquidPiston already provides business solutions to cover these needs. With more than $10 million in Department of Defense and Aerospace contracts, LiquidPiston has established a dynamic presence in the military space. The innovation of the company lies in making engines that are compact using a patented thermodynamic cycle.

Speaking of traction, LiquidPiston has 5,099 investors, raised over $13 million combined in previous offerings and has a valuation of $69.1 million. The minimum investment is $756.0.

Monogram Orthopaedics

Source: Shutterstock

If you love investing in the healthcare sector and revolutionary developments, then Monogram Orthopaedics might be a startup to buy. This is a medical technology company providing solutions to joint reconstruction and replacement. Using technologies such as 3D printing and robotics combined with automated algorithms that perform digital image analysis, the company aims to mass-produce orthopedic implants.

The joint replacement market is very big, estimated at $19.6 billion by the company. Monogram expects revenues in 2021 but the traction already exists. There are eight patents filed and five practicing surgeons supporting the development of products.

As far as the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $6 million from 3,969 investors and the valuation is $75 million. The minimum investment is $250.80.

StorEn Technologies

Source: Shutterstock

Can renewable energy be stored efficiently? StorEn answered this question by developing evolutionary vanadium flow batteries. These batteries are used for 100% recyclable, affordable and safe energy storage. Is the future a carbon-free planet?

Climate change and the need for clean energy make this investment a very interesting one to consider and not just for those with environmental worries.

These proprietary vanadium flow batteries can be used for both residential and industrial energy storage. The company claims that these batteries have the “lowest cost per cycle in the world, up to eight times lower than lithium-ion batteries.”

Two of the key highlights of these vanadium flow batteries are durability and sturdiness. Plus the reduced cost per cycle. And traction exists already for StorEn with four international PCT patents and five trademarks.

Τhe company has raised more than $6 million from 3,650 investors. The valuation is at $40.4 million with the minimum investment set at $480.00.

Parallel Flight Technologies

Source: Rocksweeper / Shutterstock.com

This company’s goal is “saving lives, property and the environment.” But is the future of firefighting unmanned systems? And could this happen with the help of drones?

Parallel Flight Technologies makes drones that can fly four times longer than other drones while carrying heavy payload. But these drones aren’t just limited to combating fires. Agriculture and remote logistics are open opportunities for unmanned systems, among others. So the market potential is large.

Better yet, this company is already commercialized, with multiple global customers and plans for aircraft deliveries to begin in mid-2021.

The company has raised about $3.5 million from 2,679 investors. The valuation is at $28.7 million and the minimum investment is $499.69.

Solar Roadways

Source: Shutterstock

Solar Roadways is something I would have never believed could exist. It’s almost enough to make you believe there are no limits to what technology could do. Simply put, Solar Roadways replaces roadways, parking lots, sidewalks, driveways and even outdoor recreational services with solar panels.

These are intelligent solar panels utilizing a new tempered glass material designed and tested to be very durable over time. And they generate clean solar electricity at a lower cost.

For extreme weather conditions, these solar panels are heated and capable of melting ice. They are also pressure sensitive and can detect weight, so in the event of, say, a large rock falling onto a motorway, the road can actually warn drivers to be careful and avoid accidents.

Of course, these solar panels are environmentally friendly too. And with a large infrastructure program recently announced by Biden’s administration, this investment may be indeed promising.

The company has raised its target of $2.5 million and is now oversubscribed with its equity crowdfunding campaign. The valuation is at $30 million and the minimum investment is $295.75. 3,135 investors have found this business idea an interesting one.

Fisher Wallace Laboratories

Source: Shutterstock

Fisher Wallace Laboratories makes wearable medical devices to treat depression, anxiety and insomnia. These devices are cleared by the FDA and stimulate the brain to quickly reduce symptoms without the side effects of medication. The company has more than 60,000 patients and over 10,000 prescribers in the United States.

The company highlights a key milestone of over $23.3 million in lifetime revenue. The novel coronavirus pandemic unfortunately increased the rate of both depression and anxiety among U.S. adults. Cynically, this could mean further opportunities for Fisher Wallace Laboratories to earn additional revenue.

For now, the company is working on getting broad insurance coverage for its technology. That milestone is expected to scale the business model and the revenue more.

As far as the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised about $2.2 million from over 1,300 investors and the valuation is $40 million. The minimum investment is $ $496.80.

On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA, did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Stavros Georgiadis is a CFA charter holder, an Equity Research Analyst and an Economist. He focuses on U.S. stocks and has his own stock market blog at thestockmarketontheinternet.com/. He has written in the past various articles for other publications and can be reached on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

