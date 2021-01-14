The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on StartEngine Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Among the myriad equity crowdfunding platforms — which allow anyone to invest in startups — StartEngine is one of the leaders. A critical factor has been the company’s early mover advantage in the industry. But StartEngine has also been innovating. For example, the company introduced a secondary trading platform. This allows for trading in the shares of startups, which should help to encourage even more trading activity.

Howard Marks is the CEO and co-founder of StartEngine. Before launching the company, he started several other successful ventures, most notably Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), which has a market capitalization of $69 billion. He also co-founded Acclaim games, which was later sold to Disney (NYSE:DIS).

“Overall, I consider StartEngine to be one of the three ‘must-have’ accounts for online startup investors,” said Brian Belley, founder of Crowdwise.org and VentureWallet. “Investing on any other equity crowdfunding platform is much more of an optional preference for investors who either want to invest in certain niches or want to spend additional time screening every equity crowdfunding deal.”

Keep in mind that StartEngine currently has over 100 deals on its platforms. So then, what are some that look good? Let’s take a look at seven:

Equity Crowdfunding: Eyedaptic

Source: Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

So far, there is no cure for age-related blindness (AMD, or age-related macular degeneration), which generally affects those over 60 years old. The disorder impacts a person’s central vision, which makes it difficult to read or use a computer.

But for Jay Cormier — who is the CEO and founder of Eyedaptic — he believes there are ways to deal with AMD. He recruited two doctors to develop AR (Augmented Reality) glasses to help enhance vision. They essentially capture over 40 degrees of a person’s field of view.

Cormier launched the glasses last year and is currently working on another version. He has also partnered with Vispero, which has helped with the distribution.

The market is large, with more than 170 million people across the world who suffer from AMD. In terms of the business model for Eyedaptic, it charges anywhere from $3,000 to $6,000 for the glasses.

Regarding the equity crowdfunding round, the company has raised over $233,000 from 131 investors and the valuation is $12 million. The minimum investment is $249.

Saebo

Source: Shutterstock

Globally, someone suffers a stroke about every 2.1 seconds. If a person survives such a horrific thing, the rehabilitation can take years. While there are tools and equipment to help with this process, they are often cumbersome and expensive — which just adds to the pain. A person’s insurance policy may not even cover the costs. It’s a terrible situation.

Saebo is working on ways to make things much better. The company is a developer of home-based rehabilitation products for stroke survivors. Saebo’s mission is to make sure “no patient is ever left behind.”

Now, the company is not a startup. Note that it has a line of various products and systems. Since inception, the company has helped over 800,000 patients and has generated over $44 million in revenues. The website gets about 250,000 visits per month.

The products are based on extensive clinical research and have gained FDA approval. There are also 17 patents granted in the U.S.

As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $116,000 from 161 investors and the valuation is $11 million. The minimum investment is $248.

Vital Card

Source: Shutterstock

The online payments industry has been one of the hottest areas of investment. Just look at the performance of companies like Square (NYSE:SQ) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).

But on StartEngine, there are some interesting startups to choose from as well. One is Vital Card. This company is developing a social credit card, which is targeted at the millennial and Gen Z generations. Some of the features include:

No annual fees

Cash back up to 5% based on activity points with the card, which include referrals

1% community revenue share

Suggestions for improving credit scores

In the prelaunch campaign, Vital Card was able to amass a wait list of over 150,000 users and more than one million views across Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and its WhatsApp, and Telegram. A key has been a partnership with Evolve Bank and Trust.

As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised nearly $444,000 from 387 investors, and the valuation is $10 million. The minimum investment is $499.55.

Kemper Snowboards

Source: Shutterstock

Kemper Snowboards got its start back in 1987. The founder, David Kemper, built boards from his garage. But the business would quickly gain traction, becoming one of the top brands in the snowboard industry. One of the hallmarks of the brand was the vibrant neon colors.

But by the mid-1990s, the company would suffer and eventually go bust. It simply did not have the scale to compete against the dominant player in the industry, Burton.

Yet for entrepreneur Jib Hunt — a former pro snowboarder — the Kemper brand was still valuable. So he bought the rights to it in 2018.

The strategy is to maintain the flashy graphics and shapes for the boards. It’s basically a retro play.

Kemper’s go-to market approach is to leverage the direct-to-consumer model. There are also partnerships with 10 Utah resorts for a try-before-you-buy program.

Sales have been growing nicely. They are currently at $135,000 for the 2020 to 2021 season. The company has also been aggressive with co-branding arrangements with brands like Yuki Threads Outerwear.

For the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $190,000 from 195 investors, and the valuation is $5 million. The minimum investment is $200.

Veriglif

Source: Shutterstock

Founded in 2018, Veriglif has been developing a platform that helps people manage and monetize their personal digital information. For now, it has been mostly tech companies that have benefited from the explosion of data, such as Facebook, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP). But Veriglif wants to level the playing field.

With the company’s technology, a person can monitor and reclaim his or her personal data, which is placed in a portal. Then are various third parties that can pay for this. But of course, the environment will be in strict compliance with privacy laws.

In the investor materials for Veriglif, the company has indicated that the core functions are complete and that there will soon be a soft launch. The goal will be to onboard more than 30,000 users per month.

The target market will be for consumer insights, such as surveys and polls. The spending on this category is at $47 billion in the U.S. and $80 billion across the globe.

As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $80,000 from 99 investors, and the valuation is at $7 million. The minimum investment is $299.72.

SAM Email by Airto

Source: Shutterstock

While email is one of history’s ultimate killer apps, there are certainly drawbacks. It can be difficult to keep track of the threads, and the user experience in the text of the email can be lacking.

But for SAM Email by Airto, the company believes it has a way to improve things. The company’s technology — which is patented — essentially makes emails much more immersive and interactive. For example, you can do things like add a product to a cart, book an appointment or complete a survey. As a result, there is usually higher engagement and conversions for marketing campaigns.

Airto has already seen this with its own customers. Just look at LATAM Airlines, which is the largest airline in Latin America. After using Airto, the company saw a 200% increase in engagement, a 500% jump in the click-through rate and a 40% increase in the sales rate.

Note that JetBlue Technology Ventures and EL AL Israel Airlines have invested in the startup. There has also been $650,000 raised from the prior crowdfunding campaigns. And as for the current one, the company has received commitments for more than $172,000 from over 237 investors, and the valuation is $19.8 million. The minimum investment is $349.77.

Zenus

Source: Shutterstock

With the breakthroughs in AI (artificial intelligence) approaches like deep learning, there has been lots of progress with facial recognition software. But of course, there are emerging ethical and privacy issues. Because of this, major companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been limiting the use of their own offerings.

There is still considerable opportunity in this market — but there needs to be strong guardrails. And this is the focus of Zenus. It calls its system “ethical facial analysis.” To this end, there is the use of data on an anonymized basis as well as strict opt-in requirements. The cameras also do not pick up personally identifiable information.

The target for Zenus is the in-store retail market. The company’s system allows for the processing of video to detect consumer behavior and foot-traffic information. For example, one camera can track 12 metrics, cover an area of up to 15,000 square feet and reduce data transmissions by 64,000 times.

In terms of the traction, the technology has been rolled out in over 20 countries. Some of the customers include Accenture (NYSE:ACN), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $255,000 from 378 investors, and the valuation is $9.99 million. The minimum investment is $199.98.

On the date of publication, Tom Taulli did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is the author of various books on investing and technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, High-Profit IPO Strategies and All About Short Selling. He is also the author of courses on topics like the Python language and COBOL.

