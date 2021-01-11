The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on StartEngine Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Among the myriad equity crowdfunding platforms — which allow anyone to invest in startups — you can choose from, StartEngine is one of the leaders. A critical factor has been the company’s early mover advantage in the industry. But StartEngine has also been innovating. For example, the company recently rolled out a secondary trading platform. This allows for trading in the shares of startups, which should help to encourage even more trading activity.

Moreover, Howard Marks is the CEO and co-founder of StartEngine. Before launching the company, he started several other successful ventures, most notably Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), which has a market value of $63 billion. He also co-founded Acclaim games, which was later sold to Disney (NYSE:DIS).

“Overall, I consider StartEngine to be one of the three ‘must-have’ accounts for online startup investors,” said Brian Belley, founder of Crowdwise.org and VentureWallet. “Investing on any other equity crowdfunding platform is much more of an optional preference for investors who either want to invest in certain niches or want to spend additional time screening every equity crowdfunding deal.”

Keep in mind that StartEngine currently has over 100 deals on its platforms. So then, what are some that look good? Let’s take a look at seven:

Now, let’s dive in and take a closer look at each one.

Equity Crowdfunding: Psychics1on1

The psychic industry is large. In 2019, the revenues exceeded $2.2 billion. Note that about 40% of Americans believe in psychic powers and about 20% have consulted a psychic.

But the industry has been a laggard with technology. The fact is that there remain mostly old-school approaches.

However, for Psychics1on1, the mission is bringing modernization to the industry. The company’s platform provides tools for psychics to better manage their practices. There is also a way for clients to find good ones and provide useful feedback. Think of it as some kind of New Age Teledoc (NYSE:TDOC)!

Psychics1on1 was launched about a year ago and has seen strong growth. There are more than 2,000 psychics on the platform and over 9,500 customers. Psychics1on1 gets a 20% cut of the revenues. And going forward, there are plans to add advertising and subscription options.

For the equity crowdfunding round, the company has raised over $35,000 from 55 investors and the valuation is $4.5 million. The minimum investment is $247.50.

Leo AR by MojiLala

Augmented Reality (AR) is likely to get a big boost from the rollout of 5G smartphones. The market is forecasted to grow from $10.7 billion in 2019 to $72.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of over 45%.

This is very good news for Leo. The company is the developer of an AR app that makes it easy to develop immersive experiences. For example, you can embed pre-defined 3d and animated objects by using drag-and-drop. Then there are tools to enhance the objects, such as by allowing a unicorn to dance.

Leo generated over $100,000 in revenues and is growing its user base at 10% month-over-month. The company generates revenues based on a freemium model, which involves subscriptions of $5.99 per month.

A key has been a partnership with Samsung. Note that Leo is the only consumer AR app featured in the Galaxy Store in the “Made For Samsung” program.

For the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $50,000 from 86 investors and the valuation is $15 million. The minimum investment is $250.

Equity Crowdfunding: Hundy

The past two decades has seen stagnant wage growth in the U.S., despite a growing economy. Of course, the Covid-19 pandemic has made things even worse. As a result, many American have little choice but to use high-rate credit cards or payday loans. Yet this means an escalating debt load.

But startup Hundy believes it has a better approach. It has developed a peer-to-peer lending app – available on Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) Android and Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS – to provide loans of up to $500. The setup for this app only takes a few minutes and the funds are deposited in one business day.

The payback is 31 days or 61 days for an advance. There is also a 60-day grace period. When a user pays back a loan, he or she will get access to higher amounts in the future and discounts.

Hundy is currently available in California, where there are over 1,200 active borrowers and investors. The loan volume is over $1.1 million.

Within the first quarter, the goal is to rollout the service in over 17 states. The waitlist is over 250,000 users.

As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $16,000 from 23 investors and the valuation is $5.75 million. The minimum investment is $200.

Learnt

In 2013, Eliza and Andrew Nimmich started a service — called Tutor the People — to help students raise their test scores. While it was successful, there was still a problem: that is, when a student needed a tutor the night before an exam, there was usually not one available.

Nonetheless, Eliza and Andrew saw this as an opportunity to build a scalable edtech platform. The result was the co-founding of Learnt. Based on artificial intelligence (AI), the system matches vetted tutors with students instantly. As a result, it can mean getting the best fit for different categories like SAT prep, language training, GRE prep and so on. The service is also for students from kindergarten to college.

While the AI system is in private beta, the Tutor the People business has seen strong growth (this is a subsidiary of Learnt). The revenues jumped by 169% in 2019 to over $1 million. This was done without taking outside capital.

For the crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $83,000 from 103 investors and the valuation is $9 million. The minimum investment is $500.

Equity Crowdfunding: MedVector

Recruiting for clinical trials is usually expensive and time-consuming. This means not only a longer process for getting drugs to market, but also having less time for patent protection.

Some of the challenges with clinical trials include HIPAA privacy laws and the difficulties of putting together a diverse patient population. For example, in 2017, there was demand for about four million patients, but only 1.8 million were enrolled.

But for MedVector, this onerous process presents an opportunity. The company is building a sophisticated telemedicine platform for clinical trials. This is a plug-and-play system that is fully HIPAA-compliant, but has the necessary tools for finding and recruiting patients.

Additionally, by leveraging telemedicine, MedVector is able to bring more efficiency. There are also functions to allow for collecting data and performing analysis for a broad array of categories like pills, sprays, inhalers, creams, drops and self-injectable medications.

In terms of traction, MedVector has signed agreements with seven hospitals that have hundreds of thousands of patients. Moreover, a case study with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has shown that the recruiting for a clinical trial took only seven weeks.

As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, MedVector has raised over $619,000 from 350 investors, and the valuation is $10 million. The minimum investment amount is $495.90.

Alelo

Among those offerings on StartEngine, Alelo is much more mature, as it was founded in 2006. The company has built a thriving business with learning systems that use AI-based avatars. This approach is generally more engaging then traditional technologies and much more personalized.

For the most part, Alelo’s customers have been government agencies — like the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corp. and so on — as well as academic institutions. There are about 500,000 users and the company has generated over $55 million in revenues since inception.

But now Alelo is leveraging its platform to enter the corporate market, which is likely to boost growth. To this end, the company is building systems for human resources. The AI avatars will help with assessments and improving skills for communication, leadership, negotiation, sales and customer service. There will also be customized training products for different specialties and soft skills.

In terms of the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $355,000 from 566 investors, and the valuation is at $10.5 million. The minimum investment is $276.

Equity Crowdfunding: Zenus

With the breakthroughs in AI approaches like deep learning, there has been lots of progress with facial recognition software. But of course, there are emerging ethical and privacy issues. Because of this, major companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been limiting the use of their own offerings.

Yet there is still lots of opportunity in this market – but there needs to be strong guardrails.

And this is the focus of Zenus. It calls its system “ethical facial analysis.” To this end, there is the use of data anonymization as well as strict opt-in requirements. The cameras also do not pick up personally identifiable information.

The target market for Zenus is the in-store retail market. The company’s system allows for the processing of video to detect consumer behavior and foot traffic information. For example, one camera can track 12 metrics, cover an area of up to 15,000 square feet and reduce data transmissions by 64,000 times.

In terms of the traction, the technology has been rolled out in over 20 countries. Some of the customers include Accenture (NYSE:ACN), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $259,000 from 390 investors and the valuation is $9.99 million.

On the date of publication, Tom Taulli did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is the author of various books on investing and technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, High-Profit IPO Strategies and All About Short Selling. He is also the author of courses on topics like the Python language and COBOL.

